Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2032

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Parkinson's disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Parkinson's Disease Understanding

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder caused by the degeneration of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra and primarily affects movement. The motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease include tremors, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), rigidity, and postural instability, while the non-motor symptoms may include cognitive impairment, mood disorders, sleep disturbances, and autonomic dysfunction. These symptoms can severely affect a patient's quality of life if uncontrolled. Additionally, caregiver burden is significant due to the progressive nature of the disease.



The cause of Parkinson's disease remains unknown, but it has long been hypothesized that exposure to environmental risk factors may be one cause, along with an inherited susceptibility. While men are slightly more susceptible than women, it typically affects individuals over the age of 60, but early-onset cases also occur.



The primary pathology is the degeneration of dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra. Moreover, the accumulation of misfolded alpha-synuclein protein in the brain forms Lewy bodies, a hallmark of Parkinson's disease. Generally, there are five stages of Parkinson's disease: Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, Stage IV, and Stage V. Stage I has mild symptoms and minimal or no functional impairment, Stage II has bilateral symptoms and minimal impairment, Stage III has impaired balance with moderate functional impairment, Stage IV has severe symptoms with limited mobility, and Stage V is an advanced disease where individuals are bedridden and need assistance.

Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Diagnosis of Parkinson's is primarily clinical and is based on the presence of characteristic motor and non-motor symptoms. However, there is no definitive test for Parkinson's, so the diagnosis is primarily based on medical history, symptoms, and a physical examination. Diagnosis is also particularly difficult in its early stages and requires a skilled practitioner to confirm the disease. To avoid misdiagnosis, consultation with a movement disorder specialist (MDS) is recommended.



DaTscan, an imaging test, assists in confirming the diagnosis by assessing dopamine levels in the brain. MRI may be used to exclude other causes. Additionally, advancements in neuroimaging studies, including transcranial Doppler ultrasonography, PET, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), morphometric MRI studies, tractography, functional MRI, and perfusion imaging, are being used to differentiate idiopathic Parkinson's disease from other parkinsonian disorders. Radionuclide imaging modalities like PET and SPECT, using a dopamine transporter ligand, have become the best approach to assess dopamine metabolism and deficiency.

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease, and stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Parkinson's Disease Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2022, there were approximately 2,539,400 diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM. The US accounted for nearly 45% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM.

the publisher's epidemiology model for Parkinson's disease estimates that in the US, nearly 660,458 cases and 491,736 cases were contributed by males and females, respectively, in 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032, with the disease being more prevalent in males than females.

As per the report estimates, in 2022, in the US, approximately 18,870 cases were diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the age group =49 years, nearly 204,243 cases in 50-64 years, around 427,355 cases in 65-74 years, and approximately 501,726 cases in =75 years. By 2032, the cases in different age groups are expected to increase.

Among EU4 and the UK, there were approximately 1,185,570 diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease. Germany accounted for the highest number of Parkinson's disease cases, with nearly 454,448 cases, while Italy accounted for the least diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in 2022.

In 2022, in EU4 and the UK, the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's were found in Stage II with approximately 388,499 cases, followed by Stage III with nearly 384,960 cases, Stage IV with around 208,042 cases, Stage I with nearly 153,164 cases, and Stage V with approximately 50,904 cases, The stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease are expected to change by 2032.

In 2022, among the 7MM, Japan accounted for nearly 8% of the diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease. The cases are estimated to increase during the forecast period.

In Japan, males diagnosed with Parkinson's disease are higher in number than females. In 2022, there were approximately 105,583 male cases, while around 96,053 cases were among the female population.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of Parkinson's disease, explaining its symptoms, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden of Parkinson's disease.

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease, and stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease.

Report Highlights

Ten years forecast of Parkinson's disease

The 7MM Coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's disease

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's disease

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's disease

Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's disease

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of Disease by Segmentation

Factors Driving Growth in a Specific Patient Population

