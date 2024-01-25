Europe Intrathecal Pumps Market to Exhibit Substantial Growth by 2030 Emphasized by Increasing Demand for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Intrathecal Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pain, and Spasticity), By Type (Morphine, Ziconotide, Baclofen, Bupivacaine, Clonidine, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Intrathecal Pumps Market is poised for noteworthy expansion, showcasing a projected market growth rate of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The intelligently crafted research publication, now accessible on our website, emphasizes the intricacies and the dynamic landscape of the intrathecal pumps industry across various European countries.

Intrathecal Pump Advancements Propel Market Growth Amidst Healthcare Sector Innovations

As Europe navigates through demographic shifts and an aging population, chronic pain and neurological disorders have become increasingly prevalent. Intrathecal pumps offer a specialized solution, delivering medication directly to the spinal cord, henceforth revolutionizing pain management techniques for conditions such as neuropathic pain and spasticity.

Rising Healthcare Expenditures in the UK Signify Enhanced Market Opportunities

In alignment with the significant increase in total healthcare expenditures, the UK's contribution to the GDP ramped up to 12.0% in 2020 from 9.9% in 2019. This surge is reflective of the country's commitment to advancing medical technologies and infrastructure, potentially catalyzing the intrathecal pumps market growth within the region.

Germany Holds Dominant Market Share with Continued Dominance Forecasted

Germany emerged as a dominant player in the Europe Intrathecal Pumps Market, expecting to sustain its position with an anticipated market value of $31,769 Thousands by 2030. Concurrently, the UK and France follow suit with their respective CAGRs of 4.5% and 6.2% during the forecast period.

Segmental Insights: Application and Type

The study delineates the market based on application—pain and spasticity, and categorizes it by type comprising Morphine, Ziconotide, Baclofen, Bupivacaine, Clonidine, and Others. This segmentation offers stakeholders a detailed understanding of the market's dimensions and pivots.

Geographical Analysis: A Pan-European Perspective

A comprehensive country-wise analysis is presented, covering Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe, providing stakeholders a panoramic view of the intrathecal pumps market across the continent.

Experts' Assessment and Forward-Looking Insights

The report synthesizes the expertise of key stakeholders and profiles renowned companies that are innovating within the industry. Vital insights and predictions are captured to assist in strategic decision-making and to identify emergent market opportunities.

In essence, the market report represents an invaluable resource for understanding the growth vectors and actionable insights within the Europe Intrathecal Pumps Market.

The complete market research report can facilitate stakeholders, investors, and industry insiders to navigate through the complexities of the market, identify emerging trends, and strategize accordingly for future trajectories and growth prospects in the realm of intrathecal drug delivery systems.



