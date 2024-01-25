Global Menstrual Cups Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Reusable Products Dominate Revenue, With Medical-Grade Silicone Leading Material Segment

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Menstrual Cups Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global menstrual cups market size was estimated to be USD 1.40 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.65 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Shortages and elevated prices of traditional menstrual products have led to a surge in demand for alternative menstrual care products, rising adoption of reusable menstrual cups, rising government initiatives in raising awareness regarding menstruation, menstrual hygiene, & menstrual cups, surge in availability & awareness regarding the menstrual products, growing focus on development of eco-friendly products, and increasing launch of new menstrual cups are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







By product, reusable was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global menstrual cups market in 2023 owing to the growing awareness regarding health hygiene, rising initiatives to spread awareness regarding the use of menstrual cups among the population, and surge in launch of reusable products. For instance, in June 2022, Paree has unveiled the Paree Prima Reusable Menstrual Cup in India. This product launch is part of the company's efforts to expand its presence in the feminine hygiene sector. Additionally, disposable is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising need for secure & non-allergic goods and increasing research & development activities.



By material, medical-grade silicone was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global menstrual cups market in 2023 owing to the growing customer demand for products that are reliable, durable, and allergy-free and increasing launch of innovative products. For instance, in August 2022, Lemme Be has introduced the Z-Cup, an innovative, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable menstrual cup. The Z-Cup offers leak-proof protection to all menstruators and is well-suited for strenuous activities. Additionally, thermoplastic is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the alternative menstrual care products are popular due to their cost-effective manufacturing and their recyclability.



By distribution channel, online stores was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global menstrual cups market in 2023. Online shopping platforms that offer an extensive range of menstrual hygiene products are attracting a large customer base. Additionally, offline Stores is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference by women to acquire women's hygiene products and surge in initiatives by market players. For instance, in July 2022, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, in collaboration with the Council of Yukon First Nations, has provided a range of menstrual products, such as pads, tampons, and menstrual cups, to Yukon First Nation communities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).



The North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of menstrual cups due to greater emphasis on menstruation management, rising government initiatives, surge in initiatives by market players, growing women population, increasing product launch. For instance, in October 2022, Flex Co. has introduced its Flex Cup and Flex Disc menstrual products in the Canadian market. This expansion allows the company to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and better support national retail and e-commerce distribution throughout Canada.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in number of women populations, increasing focus on the utilization of eco-friendly products, and growing introduction of new products. For instance, in January 2023, HLL Lifecare Limited has introduced three brands of menstrual cups - Thinkal, Velvet, and Cool Cup - in India. This launch provides more options for women seeking menstrual hygiene products in the Indian market.



Segmentation: Menstrual Cups Market Report 2023 - 2034

Menstrual Cups Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034

Reusable

Disposable

Menstrual Cups Market Analysis & Forecast by Material 2023 - 2034

Latex

Medical-Grade Silicone

Thermoplastic

Natural Rubber

Menstrual Cups Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Channel 2023 - 2034

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Menstrual Cups Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034

Companies Profiled

Me Luna Gmbh

Saalt Llc

Sterne (Si-Line)

Intimina

Mooncup Ltd.

The Flex Company

Lena Cup

Fleurcup

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Yuuki Company S.R.O.

Blossom Cup

Diva International Inc.Jaguara s.r.o.

