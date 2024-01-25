US Data Center Market on the Rise: Detailed Growth Trends and Forecasts Through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the United States Data Center Market, tracing the industry's journey from a robust valuation of USD 18.10 billion in 2023, forecasts an impressive growth trajectory, with expectations to surge to USD 28.46 billion by the year 2028. Highlighting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.47% during the period from 2023 to 2028, this analysis emerges as a valuable asset for stakeholders and strategic decision-makers in the sector.





In a striking indication of the sector's robust infrastructure and services expansion, the analysis underscores key metrics such as the IT load capacity, which is slated to achieve a significant milestone of 24,108 MW by the year 2029. Equally, there are substantial developments in the raised floor space, projected to reach a remarkable 80.7 million sq. ft within the same timeframe. Reflecting the heightened demand for data center services, the surge in installed racks is anticipated to hit an impressive count of 4,035,254 units by 2029, with areas like Northern Virginia poised to host a lion's share of these installations.

The research indicates a vibrant ecosystem supported by technological advancements in network infrastructure such as the advent of 5G and comprehensive fiber connectivity. These developments have bolstered the consumption of smartphone data manifold, with the average use per smartphone rising from 1.8 GB in 2018 to approximately 8.5 GB in 2022, marking a landslide shift in data usage patterns.

Amidst this surging market, Tier 3 data centers are prominently at the forefront, securing a significant share due to their high reliability and redundancy features, making them the go-to solution for many Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as well as financial and telecom sectors eyeing hyperscale colocation services. The resilience of Tier 4 data centers is also gaining attention due to their remarkable uptime of 99.995%, catering to a section of the market that prioritizes almost unbreakable service consistency.

In a market characterized by moderate consolidation, where the top five players command a market occupancy of 42.15%, there is a clear outline of the industry's competitive landscape. The research provides data center stakeholders with a critical tool, tapping into an analysis of major market participants and forecasting the future dynamics of the industry.

With the United States Data Center Market standing on the cusp of significant transformations buoyed by technology evolutions and growing data consumption needs, this research publication presents an essential roadmap for navigating the market's future.

Key Industry Developments:

Strategic insights on IT Load Capacity and Raised Floor Space progression

Projection of Installed Racks pan-US with a spotlight on regional hubs

Comprehensive review of Tier 3 and Tier 4 data center adaptations by enterprises

Market share analysis spotlighting the sustainability drive and efficiency of leading market players

Forecasts and trends shaping the future of data center facilities until 2028

With the release of this profound and expertly curated market analysis, the industry is equipped with foresight that paves the way for informed strategic planning and investment decisions in the US Data Center sector.

For industry professionals seeking a deeper dive into current trends and future market behavior, this report serves as a vital tool for data-driven strategizing.



