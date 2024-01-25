Epilepsy Epidemiology 10 Year Forecast Report to 2032

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epilepsy - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Epilepsy Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy based on seizure type, and diagnosed cases of other types of epilepsies and associated diseases in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.



Epilepsy Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

According to estimates in 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy were nearly 7,001,492 in 2022, which is expected to increase by 2032.

In 2022, among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 3,365,968 total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, of which nearly 14% of cases were diagnosed in children and 86% in adults; the total cases of epilepsy are expected to increase by 2032.

As per the analysis, in 2022, the US had the highest number of cases of epilepsy, of which nearly 67% of the cases were focal epileptic seizures, 31% were generalized epileptic seizures, while 2% of the cases were other determined or undetermined epileptic seizures.

In 2022, among the other types of epilepsies and associated diseases, the highest cases were found in highly drug-resistant focal epilepsy or drug-resistant epilepsy or refractory cases, i.e., around 267,342, while the least cases were found in CDKL5 deficiency disorder, around 1,671 in the US.

In 2022, among EU4 and the UK, there were approximately 2,741,851 total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, of which nearly 1,277,563 were found in males, while around 1,464,287 cases were found in females. These cases are expected to change during the study period.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, i.e., around 736,071, followed by France with approximately 713,856 cases, while Spain accounted for the least cases with approximately 340,609 in 2022.

Among the 7MM, Japan accounted for the second-highest diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy in 2022, with approximately 893,673 cases. These cases are expected to change during the study period.

In Japan, among the other types of epilepsies and associated diseases, the highest number of cases were found in drug-resistant epilepsy/refractory cases, approximately 82,810, followed by photosensitivity and childhood absence epilepsy with equal cases, i.e., around 44,684, in 2022. These cases are expected to change by 2032.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of epilepsy, explaining its symptoms, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden of epilepsy.

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy based on seizure type, and diagnosed cases of other types of epilepsies and associated diseases.

Report Highlights

Ten Years Forecast of Epilepsy

The 7MM Coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy Based on Seizure Type

Diagnosed Cases of Other Types of Epilepsies and Associated Diseases

Key Questions Answered

What are the disease risks and burdens of epilepsy?

What is the historical epilepsy patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of epilepsy at the 7MM level?

What growth opportunities will be across the 7MM concerning the patient population with epilepsy?

Which country would have the highest diagnosed prevalent population of epilepsy among the countries mentioned above during the forecast period (2023-2032)?

At what CAGR is the population expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2023-2032)?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of Disease by Segmentation

Factors Driving Growth in a Specific Patient Population

