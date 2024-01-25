Fertility Monitoring Devices Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast: Increased Infertility Prevalence and Technological Advancements by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Monitoring Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fertility testing devices/fertility monitoring devices is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The demand for fertility testing devices/fertility monitoring devices is primarily being boosted due to rising delays in parenthood and the growing prevalence of infertility issues across the globe.

Furthermore, lifestyle changes, alcohol consumption, smoking, and others can also increase infertility issues, thereby increasing the demand for fertility testing devices/fertility monitoring devices. Further, the rising cases of miscarriage, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the increasing product launches and approval among others are also contributing to the overall growth of fertility testing devices/fertility monitoring devices during the forecast period from 2023-2028.



Fertility Testing Devices/Fertility Monitoring Devices Dynamics:



Fertility testing devices/fertility monitoring devices are witnessing a positive growth in product demand owing to various factors, one of the key factors is the rising number of infertility cases.



The data published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2023 says that in 2021 the total fertility rate (TFR) in Korea, France, Sweden, and Switzerland was 0.81, 1.80, 1.67, and 1.51 respectively which is less than average TFR of 2.1.



As per the above-mentioned source, the TFR for most of the countries in 2020 was below the average TFR with Australia having a TFR of 1.58, Canada at 1.50, China at 1.70, the United States at 1.64, the United Kingdom at 1.56, Spain at 1.36, Japan 1.33, and South Korea with 0.84 TFR.



Infertility issues can be tracked, diagnosed, and managed using ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and other fertility monitoring or testing devices. Thus, the rising figures for infertility will increase the demand for fertility monitoring devices.



Moreover, due to surging exposure to chemicals or radiation, and cigarette smoking, infertility is rising which in turn will increase the demand for fertility monitoring or testing devices.



Coupled with the factors mentioned above, strategic activities such as increasing product launches, approvals, research, and others will also drive the market of fertility testing devices/fertility monitoring devices. For instance, in February 2021, Ava, a digital healthcare company received FDA approval for a fertility tracking sensor bracelet and accompanying app. Ava fertility tracker is the first and only wearable, machine-learning device to aid women in ovulation prediction and facilitation of conception. Thus, the increasing launches and approval will also increase the demand for fertility monitoring devices/fertility testing devices during the forecast period.

Fertility Testing Devices/Fertility Monitoring Devices Segment Analysis:



In the product segment of the fertility testing devices/fertility monitoring devices, the fertility monitoring sensor segment is expected to amass a significant revenue share in the year 2022 due to several factors such as the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnosis, the increasing technological advancements, the shifting towards home-based monitoring devices, and others.



Additionally, fertility monitors sensor is becoming more and more popular because of technical developments in sensor technology, data processing algorithms, and connection features. These advancements enhance the accuracy, convenience, and overall user experience of the devices, making them more attractive to consumers. Thus, the increasing technological advancement, home-based monitoring devices, and others will increase the demand for fertility monitor sensors during the forecast period.



The surging product launches and approvals will also create a positive impact on the demand for fertility monitoring sensors during the forecast period from 2023-2028. For instance, in June 2021, Fertility Focus launched the ovufirst skin-worn sensor to add support for women starting on their journey to pregnancy. Thus, the increasing product launches and approval among others may also increase the demand for fertility monitoring sensor devices.



Therefore, the advantages offered by fertility monitoring sensors, product launches, and approval among others are predicted to contribute to the increasing demand for this product type thereby driving the growth of the overall fertility testing devices/fertility monitoring devices during the forecast period.





