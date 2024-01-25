Global Health Caregiving Market Forecast Report 2024-2023: Continued Growth with Emphasis on Advancements in Companion and Medical Care Services

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health Caregiving Market by Services (Companion Care, End-of-Life Care, Medical Care), Type (Emotional, Physical, Psychological), Provider, Age Group, End-Users - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research report on the Health Caregiving Market forecasts the market is set to grow from its valued size of USD 33.63 billion in 2023 to reach a projected size of USD 61.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.03%.

An extensive FPNV Positioning Matrix within the report evaluates the Health Caregiving Market by analyzing key metrics such as Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This strategic tool is essential for users to make data-driven decisions that align with business goals.

Market Share Analysis offers a detailed review of vendor activities and contributions. By examining thorough revenue assessments and customer reach, organizations receive clarity on their market standing and can better navigate the competitive landscape.

Key Market Segmentation & Coverage

  • Services including Companion Care, End-of-Life Care, and Medical Care are highlighted.
  • Thorough examination of type segmentation with focus on Emotional, Physical, and Psychological caregiving.
  • Providers ranging from Family to Professional Caregivers are discussed.
  • Age Group segmentation, emphasizing Adults, Children, and the Geriatric population within caregiving services.
  • End-User analysis from Care Facilities to Home-based Care, Hospitals, and Rehabilitation Centers.

The report also sheds light on market dynamics across diverse geographic regions, including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, uncovering trends and potential in both developed and emerging markets.

Comprehensive Analysis of Competitive Landscape and Trends

This analysis provides a critical assessment of the competitive landscape, featuring an array of companies that play significant roles in the caregiving sector. A complete Competitive Assessment & Intelligence section offers insights into market shares, strategies, product developments, and the regulatory frameworks of key players.

Emerging markets are spotlighted, with an emphasis on new product developments and market diversification opportunities, which contribute to the understanding of how the Health Caregiving Market is evolving.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages185
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$36.51 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$61.64 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Health Caregiving Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Services

  • Companion Care
  • End-of-Life Care
  • Medical Care
  • Personal Care
  • Special Needs Care

Type

  • Emotional
  • Physical
  • Psychological
  • Social

Provider

  • Family Caregiver
  • Independent Caregiver
  • Professional Caregiver

Age Group

  • Adults
  • Children
  • Geriatric

End-Users

  • Care Facilities
  • Home
  • Hospital
  • Rehabilitation Centers

Companies Profiled

  • AccentCare, Inc.
  • Advanced Monitored Caregiving, Inc.
  • Amedisys, Inc.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
  • CareLinx, Inc.
  • Cariloop, Inc.
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • Galen Growth Asia Pte. Ltd.
  • GreatCall, Inc.
  • Homage
  • Hometeam Transition Management Group, LLC
  • Honor Technology, Inc.
  • IAC Inc.
  • Ianacare, Inc.
  • Mable Technologies Pty Ltd.
  • Noora Health
  • Questex LLC
  • Right at Home, LLC
  • Room2Care, Ltd.
  • The Helper Bees
  • UnaliWear, Inc.
  • Vesta Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu0p41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Health Caregiving Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Caregiving
                            
                            
                                Health Caregiving
                            
                            
                                Nursing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data