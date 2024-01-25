Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condensing Unit Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the global condensing unit market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, commercial, and transportation markets. The global condensing unit market is expected to reach an estimated $65.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for condensing units in developing countries' commercial and industrial sectors, increasing focus towards energy efficiency, and rise in the e-commerce industry.
The study includes a forecast for the global condensing unit by type, function, refrigerant type, application, and region.
Condensing Unit Market by Type:
- Air-Cooled
- Water-Cooled
Condensing Unit Market by Function:
- Air Conditioning
- Refrigeration
- Heat Pumps
Condensing Unit Market by Refrigerant Type:
- Fluorocarbons
- Hydrocarbons
- Inorganics
Condensing Unit Market by Application:
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Transportation
- Others
Condensing Unit Market by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Company Profiles of Leading Players
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies condensing unit companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.
Some of the condensing unit companies profiled in this report include-
- Baltimore Aircoil Company
- Bitzer
- Blue Star Limited
- Carrier Global
- Daikin Industries
- Danfoss
- Dorin
- Emerson Electric
- Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration
- Hussmann
Key Features of the Global Condensing Unit Market
- Market Size Estimates: Condensing unit market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
- Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
- Segmentation Analysis: Condensing unit market size by various segments, such as by type, function, refrigerant type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).
- Regional Analysis: Condensing unit market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
- Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, function, refrigerant type, application, and regions for the condensing unit market.
- Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the condensing unit market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
