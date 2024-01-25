Infusion Pump Market is Expected to Reach $26.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infusion Pump market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $17.1 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $26.2 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors such as growing adoption of self-administration, and decreasing price of insulin formulations and related devices by major players are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In this report, the infusion pump market is segmented by product, application, setting, and region.

Infusion Pump Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $17.1 Billion Estimated Value by 2029 $26.2 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2029 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Product, Setting, and Region Geographies Covered Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), North America (US & Canada), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, Southeast Asia, India, and the RoAPAC), and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity High growth opportunities in emerging markets Key Market Driver Rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings

On the basis of product, the infusion pump market is segregated into devices and accessories & consumables. The accessories & consumables segment accounted for the maximum share in the global infusion pump market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of infusion pumps for the delivery of medications in a controlled environment, and the recurrent use of accessories and consumables.

Based on application, the infusion pump market is segmented into diabetes management, chemotherapy/oncology, analgesia/pain management, gastroenterology, hematology, pediatrics/neonatology, and other applications. The chemotherapy/oncology application segment accounted for the largest share the infusion pumps market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be chalked down to the technological advancements in available products, and increasing adoption of ambulatory infusion pumps for chemotherapy.

On the basis of setting, the infusion pump market is classified into home care settings, hospitals, academic & research institutes, and ambulatory care settings. The large share of the hospitals segment is mainly due to the high number of regular and ICU beds, the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced infusion devices, and the availability of trained professionals to operate infusion pumps.

The infusion pump market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infusion pump market in 2022. This can be due to the high disease burden of diabetes and other chronic diseases in the US, and high penetration of large players such as BD and Baxter International in the region.

Infusion Pump market major players covered in the report, such as:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

ICU Medical,Inc. (US)

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Moog Inc. (US)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (US)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Insulet Corporation (US)

Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland)

Tandem Diabetes Care (US)

JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece)

InfuTronix Solutions LLC (US)

Zyno Medical LLC (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Epic Medical (Singapore)

SOOIL Development Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)

CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Eitan Medical (Israel)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the infusion pump market based on setting, product, region, and application.

By Product

Accessories and consumables dedicated accessories and consumables Volumetric infusion pumps Insulin pumps Enteral infusion pumps Syringe infusion pumps Ambulatory infusion pumps PCA pumps Implantable infusion pumps non-dedicated accessories and consumables Infusion catheters IV/administration sets Needleless connectors Cannulas Tubing and extension sets Valves Other non-dedicated accessories and consumables

Devices Market, By type Volumetric infusion pumps Insulin pumps Ambulatory infusion pumps Disposable infusion pumps Chemotherapy infusion pumps Syringe infusion pumps Enteral infusion pumps PCA pumps Implantable infusion pumps

Devices market, by Technology Traditional infusion pumps Specialty infusion pumps

Devices market, by mode Stationary infusion pumps Portable infusion pumps



By Application

Chemotherapy/oncology

Diabetes management

Gastroenterology

Analgesia/pain management

Pediatrics/neonatology

Hematology

Other applications

By Setting

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory care settings

Academic and research institutes

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Medical Device Manufacturers and Distributors

Infusion Pump Manufacturers

Infusion Pump and Related Instrument Manufacturing Companies

Suppliers and Distributors of Infusion Pumps

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Home Healthcare Agencies

Research and Consulting Firms

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Venture Capitalists

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global infusion pump market on the basis of product, application, setting, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions in the global infusion pump market

