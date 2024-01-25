Infusion Pump Market is Expected to Reach $26.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infusion Pump market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $17.1 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $26.2 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors such as growing adoption of self-administration, and decreasing price of insulin formulations and related devices by major players are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In this report, the infusion pump market is segmented by product, application, setting, and region.
Infusion Pump Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2023
|$17.1 Billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$26.2 Billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%
|Market Size Available for
|2021 - 2029
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Application, Product, Setting, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), North America (US & Canada), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, Southeast Asia, India, and the RoAPAC), and MEA
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|High growth opportunities in emerging markets
|Key Market Driver
|Rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings
On the basis of product, the infusion pump market is segregated into devices and accessories & consumables. The accessories & consumables segment accounted for the maximum share in the global infusion pump market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of infusion pumps for the delivery of medications in a controlled environment, and the recurrent use of accessories and consumables.
Based on application, the infusion pump market is segmented into diabetes management, chemotherapy/oncology, analgesia/pain management, gastroenterology, hematology, pediatrics/neonatology, and other applications. The chemotherapy/oncology application segment accounted for the largest share the infusion pumps market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be chalked down to the technological advancements in available products, and increasing adoption of ambulatory infusion pumps for chemotherapy.
On the basis of setting, the infusion pump market is classified into home care settings, hospitals, academic & research institutes, and ambulatory care settings. The large share of the hospitals segment is mainly due to the high number of regular and ICU beds, the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced infusion devices, and the availability of trained professionals to operate infusion pumps.
The infusion pump market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infusion pump market in 2022. This can be due to the high disease burden of diabetes and other chronic diseases in the US, and high penetration of large players such as BD and Baxter International in the region.
Infusion Pump market major players covered in the report, such as:
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
- Baxter International Inc. (US)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- ICU Medical,Inc. (US)
- Fresenius Kabi (Germany)
- Medtronic plc (Ireland)
- Moog Inc. (US)
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (US)
- Nipro Corporation (Japan)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
- Insulet Corporation (US)
- Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Tandem Diabetes Care (US)
- JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece)
- InfuTronix Solutions LLC (US)
- Zyno Medical LLC (US)
- Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
- Teleflex Incorporated (US)
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
- Epic Medical (Singapore)
- SOOIL Development Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)
- CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
- Eitan Medical (Israel)
- and Among Others
This research report categorizes the infusion pump market based on setting, product, region, and application.
By Product
- Accessories and consumables
- dedicated accessories and consumables
- Volumetric infusion pumps
- Insulin pumps
- Enteral infusion pumps
- Syringe infusion pumps
- Ambulatory infusion pumps
- PCA pumps
- Implantable infusion pumps
- non-dedicated accessories and consumables
- Infusion catheters
- IV/administration sets
- Needleless connectors
- Cannulas
- Tubing and extension sets
- Valves
- Other non-dedicated accessories and consumables
- Devices Market, By type
- Volumetric infusion pumps
- Insulin pumps
- Ambulatory infusion pumps
- Disposable infusion pumps
- Chemotherapy infusion pumps
- Syringe infusion pumps
- Enteral infusion pumps
- PCA pumps
- Implantable infusion pumps
- Devices market, by Technology
- Traditional infusion pumps
- Specialty infusion pumps
- Devices market, by mode
- Stationary infusion pumps
- Portable infusion pumps
By Application
- Chemotherapy/oncology
- Diabetes management
- Gastroenterology
- Analgesia/pain management
- Pediatrics/neonatology
- Hematology
- Other applications
By Setting
- Hospitals
- Homecare Settings
- Ambulatory care settings
- Academic and research institutes
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Medical Device Manufacturers and Distributors
- Infusion Pump Manufacturers
- Infusion Pump and Related Instrument Manufacturing Companies
- Suppliers and Distributors of Infusion Pumps
- Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Clinics
- Home Healthcare Agencies
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Venture Capitalists
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the global infusion pump market on the basis of product, application, setting, and region.
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa
- To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions in the global infusion pump market
