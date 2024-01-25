Taboola to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 before market open, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Conference call details below:



What: Taboola Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Details: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com . To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI393f7d9c14614552954ce19d1ff0c2df and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on February 28, 2025.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Contacts

Investors:

Jessica Kourakos

investors@taboola.com

Press:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com