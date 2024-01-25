Global Air fryer Market to Surpass 1152.71 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Emphasis on Health Consciousness

Westford,USA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growth of the global air fryer market can be primarily attributed to the introduction new products featuring enhanced designs. Furthermore, the rise in consumer interest is expected to be fueled by the increasing awareness of the importance of a balanced diet and a growing emphasis on health conscious lifestyle. This market's projected expansion is further bolstered by the robust demand from the hospitality industry such as restaurants, hotels, and hospitals.

The surging demand for energy-efficient products is poised to benefit the expansion of the global air fryer market. Projections by Haier Smart Home suggest that the collective retail sales for home and household appliances will exceed USD 500 billion by 2024.

Prominent Players in Global Air fryer Market

Philips

Gourmia

Cuisinart

Ninja

Instant Brands

Cosori

Black+Decker

Tefal

NuWave

Dash

GoWISE USA

Breville

Chefman

Kalorik

Hamilton Beach

Farberware

Bella

Aobosi

Digital Air Fryer Segment to Dominate Market due to their Advanced Functionalities

Anticipated market trends point to a more pronounced growth trajectory for the digital air fryer segment in comparison to the analog air fryer segment during the forecast period. The preference for digital air fryers is driven by their advanced functionalities, which include preset cooking programs, timers, and temperature controls, providing users with greater convenience and precision in their cooking endeavors.

The global air fryer market is poised to assert its dominance in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. This projection is underpinned by a confluence of factors contributing to its growth in the global air fryer market. Asia Pacific is expected to flourish due to the steady increase in disposable incomes among consumers, which is fueling their willingness to invest in innovative kitchen appliances.

Analog Air Fryer Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to their Simplicity

Analog air fryer segment is anticipated to maintain a substantial market share in the global air fryer market. These analog air fryers are favored for their simplicity, featuring fewer complex functionalities than their digital counterparts. The lower cost of analog air fryers makes them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

North America is slated to emerge as a prosperous global air fryer market throughout the forecast period. This prominent growth can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, a noticeable surge in health consciousness among consumers in the region is driving the demand for appliances that support healthier cooking methods, aligning with air fryers' appeal. Secondly, the rising disposable incomes of North American consumers are enabling them to invest in innovative and convenient kitchen appliances.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global air fryer market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Air fryer Market

In 2023, Philips made a significant market move by introducing its latest Airfryer XXL offering in the United States. This new air fryer represents a substantial upgrade from its predecessor, boasting an increased cooking capacity that caters perfectly to families and individuals seeking more significant meal portions.

In 2023, Tefal unveiled its new Actifry Genius XL in Europe. This innovative air fryer is laden with advanced features, such as a built-in recipe book for added culinary inspiration and a timer to enhance precision in the cooking process. These product launches exemplify the industry's commitment to meeting evolving consumer demands and preferences, emphasizing larger capacity and added functionality for more versatile and convenient cooking experiences.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Air fryer Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

