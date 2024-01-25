Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 4,646.57 Million By 2032, Growing at 10.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Peptides, Oligonucleotides); By Service; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032” in its research database.

The global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market size and share is currently valued at USD 1,884.12 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 4,646.57 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 10.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What are Peptides And Oligonucleotides? How Big is Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size & Share?

The peptide and oligonucleotide contract development and manufacturing organization is a specific section within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. It includes firms that offer services for the advancement and production of peptides and oligonucleotides. Peptides are compact chains of amino acids, and oligonucleotides are compact DNA or RNA molecules. Both play important parts in several remedial applications involving drug advancement for illnesses such as cancer and genetic illnesses. The rapidly rising demand for peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market can be attributed to prominent players in the market offering prowess in the composition, regeneration, and logical depiction of these intricate molecules. These CDMOs frequently partner with pharmaceutical firms, biotech firms, and research establishments to progress remedial inventions.

The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market growth can be attributed to unique services offered by CDMOs are in pronounced demand as biopharmaceutical functionalities proliferate globally. These firms rationalize the advancement and making of peptides and oligonucleotides while satisfying the diverse requirements of pharmaceutical firms covering manifold areas. Through their proficient handling of varied regulatory surroundings, these CDMOs are placed as necessary associates in the resounding biopharmaceutical industry, encouraging reciprocal triumph and advancement.

Explore the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market with a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report before Purchasing @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/peptide-and-oligonucleotide-cdmo-market/request-for-sample

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Market’s Key Companies

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Bachem Group

CordenPharma

Creative Peptides

Curia Global, Inc.

EUROAPI

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Lonza Group

Merck KGaA

PolyPeptide Group

Senn Chemicals AG

STA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sylentis, S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi AppTec

Purchase a Full Detail Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size Report With Complete TOC

Key Highlights

Prominent players in the market offering prowess in the composition, regeneration, and logical depiction of these intricate molecules are pushing toward market expansion.

The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market segmentation is primarily based on product, service, end user, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Rise in individualized medicines: The escalation in individualized medicines propels the market growth. The rise in accurate medicine approaches, customizing cures to discrete patient attributes, has ignited an escalated demand for tailored therapeutic solutions, particularly peptides and oligonucleotides. The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market size is expanding as these molecular institutions are critical in selected remedies, particularly conveying definite genetic markers and manifold patient depiction. As pharmaceutical firms augment ventures to pursue individualized cures for situations such as cancer and genetic illnesses, the reliance on unique CDMOs for manufacturing and advancement rises.

Technological progressions: Technological progressions in peptide and oligonucleotide CDMOs circumscribe automated synthesis, solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), and continual proceeding practice for improvised efficacy. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) sanctions panoramic oligonucleotide assumption. Cell free synthesis is engaged for flexible peptide fabrication. The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market sales are soaring as RNA synthesis progresses reinforcement of RNA dependent therapeutics. Inventive conveyance methods such as nanoparticle-dependent perspectives intend to enhance bioavailability. Consolidated analytical programs incorporating many strategies sanction exhaustive commodity designation and quality regulation in the vital topography of CDMOs.

Industry Trends:

Improved potential in oligonucleotide synthesis: Firms functioning in the market are focusing on inflating their manufacturing potential to consider escalating market demand. For instance, in May 2023, GenScript Biotech Corporation expanded its primary manufacturing prerequisite in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China, concentrating on oligonucleotide and peptide creation. The improved potential in oligonucleotide synthesis now offers a varied gamut of commodities, including qPCR oligos, NGS oligos, RNA oligos, and DNA oligos. The augmentation is delineated to reinforce several applications ranging from molecular diagnostics and RNA intervention to genome editing.

Increasing funding in R&D: Upraised funding in R&D is pushing the market. Pharmaceutical endeavors are committing substantial funds to explore instigating remedial peptides and oligonucleotides, stimulating innovation, and widening the gamut of commodities in the anticipated. The growing partnership between R&D enterprises and CDMOs deposits the preparations for the market to evolve continually and presume an important part in progressing new cures.

Restraints

Intricate compliance procedures: Regulatory deference confrontations act as a barricade to the augmentation of the peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market. Strict regulatory needs demand sizeable funding for quality affirmation and regulatory happenings. The advancing regulatory topography represented by spirited overhaul generates variability and demands continual alteration. Intricate compliance procedures, together with the probability of delays, hamper product advancement chronicles and market approaches.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/peptide-and-oligonucleotide-cdmo-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Segmentation Overview

Peptide Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on the product, the peptide segment witnessed a sharp rise. Demand for peptides is escalating in many industries for several rationales. The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market demand is on the rise as peptides are important for earmarked therapy in biopharmaceuticals involving disorders such as cancer and metabolic diseases. The growing significance in contemporary diagnostics is enhancing the accuracy of biomarker recognition. Peptides are necessary for skin care and are utilized in anti-aging and collagen arranging prescriptions. The nutraceutical industry utilizes peptides for their anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant attributes. Peptides are important research tools for biological explorations. Progression in peptide synthesis technology sanctions accessible, widespread manufacture, inflating the usage of these molecules.

Contract Manufacturing Segment Dominated the Market

Based on service, the contract manufacturing segment dominated the market. The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market trends include commissioning to technical CDMOs, guaranteeing accuracy in biopharmaceutical advancement. CDMOs provide customized solutions orienting production within discrete project complexities and remedial objectives. This economical standpoint permits an approach to modern amenities without substantial complementary funding. The elasticity of ductile production encounters diversified project proportions while stringent conformity to regulatory level sanctions deference. Expeditious chronicles and probability diminution are intrinsic advantages as CDMOs decipher procedures with specific prowess.

Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market: Report Dynamics & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 4,646.57 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 2,078.37 Million Expected CAGR Growth 10.6% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Product

By Service

By End User

By Region Competitive Landscape Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Share Analysis (2023)

Company Profiles/Industry participants profiling includes company overview, financial information, product/service benchmarking, and recent developments Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Browse the Press Release: Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size Worth $4,646.57 Million By 2032 | CAGR: 10.6%

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market share due to continual R&D ventures, especially in genomics and individualized medicine. The market is distinguished by deliberated alliances amidst providers to improvise initiatives. Aggressive competition pushes innovations maximizing procedures and service benefaction. Conformance to strict regulatory levels is imperious guaranteeing quality and security. Escalated concentration on customized medicine stimulates the requirement for customized manufacturing procedures. Sizeable funding in a progressive framework highlights the region's allegiance to encountering progressive market demands.

Asia Pacific: This region is experiencing speedy growth due to strong funding in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Surfacing markets such as China and India perform critical roles in worldwide topography. Encouraging government enterprises and complimentary regulations encourage industry development. With escalating commissioning from worldwide biopharmaceutical firms, Asia's CDMO market concentrates on invention and encountering the escalating demand for peptides and oligonucleotides in remedial applications.

Browse the Detail Report “Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Peptides, Oligonucleotides); By Service; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/peptide-and-oligonucleotide-cdmo-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the CAGR expected to be recorded for the peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO Market?

Ans: The CAGR expected to be recorded for the market is 10.6% in the forecast period.

What is the current and estimated market value of the market?

Ans: The current value of the market is USD 2,078.37 million, and the estimated market value is USD 4,646.57 million.

Which are the major players operating in the industry?

Ans: Some of the major players operating in the market are Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd, Bachem Group, and CordenPharma.

Which segments are covered by the report?

Ans: The segments covered by the report are product, service, end user, and region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO market report based on product, service, end user, and region:

By Product Outlook

Peptides

Oligonucleotides

By Service Outlook

Contract Development

Contract Manufacturing

By End User Outlook

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Academic and Government Organizations

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Dental Insurance Market Size, Share 2024 Research Report

AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Share 2024 Research Report

Healthcare Data Integration Market Size, Share 2024 Research Report

Property And Casualty Insurance Market Size, Share 2024 Research Report

Medical Polyetheretherketone Market Size, Share 2024 Research Report

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavour to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter