UK Mortgage Brokers Industry Research Report: Successive Interest Rate Hikes Boost Profitability

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortgage Brokers in the UK - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mortgage broker revenue is anticipated to increase at a compound annual rate of 3.6% over the five years through 2023-24 to £2 billion. Growth has been driven by rising residential property transactions stimulated by government initiatives and rising house prices. However, mortgage brokers have faced numerous challenges, including downward pricing pressures from upstream lenders and a sharp downturn in the housing market as rising mortgage rates begin to bite, resulting in revenue growing by an estimated 1% in 2023-24.
Mortgage brokers act on behalf of lenders, primarily helping borrowers arrange mortgage finance for both residential and investment real estate purposes and refinance existing mortgages. Brokers receive commissions on loans arranged for lenders and may charge fees for their services.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
