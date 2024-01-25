UK Compressor Manufacturing Industry Research Report: Compressor Sales Struggle in the Face of Weak Industrial Production Activity

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressor Manufacturing in the UK - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Import and export activity has a major influence on compressor manufacturing, although trade figures are artificially inflated by re-export activity. The industry has struggled recently due to weak growth in manufacturing output and import competition. Economic uncertainty and the movement of UK operations overseas by some players have also affected the industry and weighed on revenue. However, climbing residential construction and strong export activity have helped keep sales coming in. Compressor manufacturing revenue is forecast to dip at a compound annual rate of 1.2% over the five years through 2023-24 to £700.9 million. This includes an anticipated drop of 2.2% in 2023-24.



Companies in this industry manufacture air and other gas compressors. Products include compressors for refrigeration equipment, air compressors mounted on a wheeled chassis for towing, turbo compressors, reciprocating-displacement compressors, rotary-displacement compressors and multi-shaft compressors. The production of compressor parts is also included in the industry. The manufacture of hydraulic and pneumatic equipment is not covered.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.





