UK Compressor Manufacturing Industry Research Report: Compressor Sales Struggle in the Face of Weak Industrial Production Activity

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressor Manufacturing in the UK - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Import and export activity has a major influence on compressor manufacturing, although trade figures are artificially inflated by re-export activity. The industry has struggled recently due to weak growth in manufacturing output and import competition. Economic uncertainty and the movement of UK operations overseas by some players have also affected the industry and weighed on revenue. However, climbing residential construction and strong export activity have helped keep sales coming in. Compressor manufacturing revenue is forecast to dip at a compound annual rate of 1.2% over the five years through 2023-24 to £700.9 million. This includes an anticipated drop of 2.2% in 2023-24.

Companies in this industry manufacture air and other gas compressors. Products include compressors for refrigeration equipment, air compressors mounted on a wheeled chassis for towing, turbo compressors, reciprocating-displacement compressors, rotary-displacement compressors and multi-shaft compressors. The production of compressor parts is also included in the industry. The manufacture of hydraulic and pneumatic equipment is not covered.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.


Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu4t1c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Air Compressor
                            
                            
                                Compressor Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Compressor Part
                            
                            
                                Compressors
                            
                            
                                Gas Compressor
                            
                            
                                Turbo Compressor
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data