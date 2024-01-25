Europe Mobile Payments Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach USD 291.47 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Mobile Payments Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the relentless surge in digital commerce and innovative payment solutions, the Europe Mobile Payments Market is poised for rapid expansion. Data indicates a striking increase from its current valuation of USD 84.60 billion in 2023 to USD 291.47 billion by 2028, evidencing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.07% over the next five years.



Recent trends show a significant shift towards mobile payments as a preferred method for online transactions, with digital wallets leading the charge. Notably, nearly half of all European consumers opt for e-wallet apps when making payments. This shift is further influenced by the adherence to stringent guidelines like the Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which emphasizes secure payment processes.

In-depth findings highlight the dominant use of services like PayPal, coupled with an increasing adoption of artificial intelligence technologies among retailers. These trends suggest a transformation in Europe's payment landscape, catering to a demand for secure and user-friendly payment options.

However, the market does face certain challenges such as the surcharge fees imposed by major credit card providers, potentially hindering adoption rates among merchants. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably acted as a catalyst for digital payments, significantly increasing the use of contactless cards and online payment methods for everyday purchases.

As m-commerce experiences a surge, payment systems are further tailored to facilitate mobile transactions, fostering an environment ripe for growth in the sector. The adoption of digital wallets has been particularly noteworthy in Germany, while the United Kingdom has seen a considerable rise in contactless payments.

With technological advancement at its core, the Europe mobile payments market is witnessing a foundational shift aided by increased internet penetration across the region. Initiatives by the Council of Europe to combat cybercrime and promote data protection, together with the development of an open web search project, are set to expand digital access and fortify the region’s commitment to secure, open internet use.

The market is characterized by competitive dynamics as local startups leverage cutting-edge technology to challenge established global e-wallets like PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Wallet. Some of the standout moves in this arena include Adyen's POS terminal rollout, PayPal's alliance with MetaMask to enhance cryptocurrency transactions, and Revolut's partnership with Stripe, marking strategic collaborations that underscore the market's innovative spirit.

These developments signify growth opportunities within the Europe mobile payments market, contributing to a digitally-inclusive financial environment across the region. The insights provided in this analysis help understand the pivotal role that mobile payment solutions play in the evolving landscape of consumer transactions.

An analysis of this scale provides invaluable perspective on the mobile payments market evolution in Europe, charting a roadmap for stakeholders and investors looking to navigate this burgeoning sector.



