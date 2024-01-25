Global Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market Report 2024: Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033 - Policy Initiatives and Educational Campaigns Fueling Growth

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market, valued at $3.28 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow to $3.58 billion by 2024, marking a significant CAGR of 9.4%. There is a range of factors contributing to this growth, not least of which is the awareness of salt's impact on health issues such as hypertension, affecting nearly a quarter of the global population. The report delves into these driving forces, acknowledging the expanding role of salt content reduction ingredients as a solution to public health challenges.

As health consciousness rises and hypertension remains a global concern, the demand for salt content reduction ingredients continues to surge. A recent market research report, now available on our website, analyzes the industry's robust growth, with a spotlight on the fast-evolving Asia-Pacific region and emerging trends such as product innovation and clean label products.

Trends and Innovations Fueling the Market

The market report highlights several key trends and innovations supporting this growth. Technological advancements and the entry of low sodium alternatives, alongside clean label products, showcase the industry's adaptation to consumer preferences and health norms. These market dynamics present lucrative opportunities for stakeholders within the sector.

Policy Initiatives and Educational Campaigns

Regulatory efforts and health campaigns play an integral role in shaping the market, prompting manufacturers to innovate and offer alternatives catering to a health-conscious consumer base. These initiatives are captured in the report, outlining their contribution to the market's trajectory.

Regional Market Analysis

In-depth regional analysis in the report identifies North America as the market leader in 2023, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This indicates a shift in market dynamics, influenced by varying regional dietary trends and health concerns.

Comprehensive Market Outlook

The report provides a categorization of the market's offerings including yeast extracts, glutamates, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and mineral salts. It also reviews the application spectrum of these ingredients in sectors ranging from baked goods to meat products. Such detailed segmentation offers readers a granular perspective on the market.

In conclusion, the report presents a well-rounded view of the salt content reduction ingredients market, charting its current stature and anticipated progression. It serves as an invaluable resource for industry participants seeking insights into the market's future landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Advanced Food Systems Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fufeng Group

Givaudan SA

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Kerry Group plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Savory Systems International Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Tate & Lyle plc

Dow Inc.

Smart Salt

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Red Arrow Products Company LLC

DowDuPont

Advanced Food Systems

K+S Windsor Salt Ltd.

Niacet Corporation

Angel Yeast

Kudos Blends Limited

Innophos Holdings

Savoury Systems International

Archers Daniels Midland Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucx1vh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.