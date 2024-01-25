Evaporated Goat Milk Global Market Report 2024: Robust Growth Projected with Rising Health Consciousness and Lactose Intolerance Prevalence - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaporated Goat Milk Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for evaporated goat milk, with its rich nutrient profile and growing acceptance as a lactose-alternative, is demonstrating a resilient growth trajectory, according to the latest market analysis now featured on our premier research platform. This comprehensive report traces the expansion of the evaporated goat milk market from a sizable $5.75 billion in 2023 to a projected $6.63 billion by 2028, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%.

The report highlights the key factors propelling market growth, including a notable spike in health and wellness trends, the rise in the lactose intolerant population, and an upsurge in disposable income across various regions. The emerging preference for vegan and dairy-free lifestyles is also underscored as a significant contributor to the sector's expansion.

Drivers of Growth in the Evaporated Goat Milk Market

An increase in consumer awareness surrounding the health benefits of goat milk and its culinary potential.

The nutritional advantages of evaporated goat milk, particularly for children and those with dietary restrictions.

Technological advances and product innovation efforts led by key industry players.

Government backing and favorable policies towards dairy alternatives and lactose-intolerant friendly products.

The availability of functional and fortified goat milk variations, meeting the sophisticated needs of modern consumers.

Regional Market Dynamics and Leading Categories

Europe has emerged as the predominant player in the evaporated goat milk arena, with other regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and MEA also contributing to the global demand. The market is segmented into two principal categories: whole evaporated milk and skimmed evaporated milk, each playing a crucial role in various applications such as infant food, dairy products, confectionery, and bakeries. Distribution channels encompass both online and offline marketplaces, enhancing consumer access to these products.

Key Insights and Future Trends

The alignment of evaporated goat milk offerings with clean label and sustainability standards, appealing to the ethical consumer.

Increased product availability, with specialty stores and mainstream retail embracing a wider array of goat milk products.

Nutritional innovation, including fortified and allergen-friendly alternatives, unlocking new consumer segments.

Flavor variations and gourmet product introductions, targeting discerning palates and premium markets.

Product launches catering to specific needs, such as alternative puppy and kitten milks mimicking mother's milk nutritional profile.

The surge in demand for healthier food options, reflected in the rise of lifestyle diets, is propelling the market forward. This growth pattern is further reinforced by increasing global production of goat milk and the subsequent widening of available product ranges.

The comprehensive market research report that our platform hosts offers a deep dive into the evaporated goat milk industry, providing insight into current market dynamics, future growth prospects and forecasts, comprehensive analyses of market segments, and competitive landscapes. This report becomes an indispensable tool for stakeholders, investors, and market participants looking to understand the evolving market scope and leverage opportunities within the evaporated goat milk sector.

The evaporated goat milk market research report delivers a detailed understanding of the market's historical and forecasted performance, providing strategic insights that can guide market leaders and new entrants in making informed business decisions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Meyenberg Goat Milk

Nestlé S.A

Arla Foods

Fraser and Neave Limited

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V

Eagle Family Foods Group LLC

Alokozay Group

DANA Dairy Group LTD.

Alaska Milk Corporation

HOLLAND DAIRY FOODS LLC

O-AT-KA Milk Products LLC

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

Delta Food Industries FZC

Yotsuba Milk Products Co. Ltd.

Nutricima Limited

Zhejiang Panda Dairy Products Co. Ltd.

Granarolo S.p.A

St Helen’s Farm

Stickney Hill Dairy Inc.

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.

Emmi Group

Goat Partners International Inc.

Holle baby food AG

Vistara Farms Private Limited

Hewitt’s Dairy

Woolwich Dairy Inc.

Xi'an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co. Ltd.

Haystack Mountain Creamery

Courtyard Farms

Nubian Heritage Dairy Goat Farm

AVH Dairy Trade B.V.

Coach Farm

Goat Lady Dairy

Belle Chevre Cheese Shop & Tasting Room

Firefly Farms Creamery & Market





