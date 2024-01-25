American Future Fuel Announces Appointment of Jon Indall to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Future Fuel Corporation (CSE: AMPS, OTCQB: AFFCF, FWB: K14, WKN: A3DQFB) (“American Future Fuel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Indall to the Company’s Advisory Board.



With close to 40 years of experience in natural resources, environmental law, and administrative law, Jon Indall has made a profound impact on these domains. A distinguished retired partner from the prestigious law firm of Maldegen, Templeman & Indall in Santa Fe, his practice encompassed intricate transactions, title work, permitting, and mining property acquisitions. Jon adeptly represented clients engaged in site remediation activities, including superfund sites. Now appointed to the Advisory Board of the Company, Mr. Indall's extensive insights and expertise are poised to play a pivotal advisory role, shaping the corporation's strategic environmental decisions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Indall to our team. His wealth of experience in his field will undoubtedly be a prized asset for the Company, and we firmly believe that his inclusion will be instrumental in realizing our goals and unlocking our utmost potential,” stated David Suda, Chief Executive Officer of American Future Fuel.



A revered figure in the uranium mining industry, Mr. Indall has actively engaged in both representation and legislative activities, playing a role in shaping federal energy laws and policies. His representation portfolio spanned a diverse range of natural resource clients, including hardrock mining companies, natural gas pipeline entities, oil and gas supply firms, and water disposal companies. With a wealth of experience, he often addressed mining issues as a speaker at statewide, regional, and national industry associations, and his insights were captured in a paper titled "A New Dawn for Uranium," which he authored and presented at the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Institute.

Mr. Indall's contributions to the field have been acknowledged by his peers, as evidenced by his inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for Mining Law and Energy Law since 2011. His AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell for over 30 years further attests to his expertise. Notably, he received the New Mexico Mining Association’s Doc Weiler/Marvin Watts Professionalism Award in 2013 and was honored with a Lifetime Legal Advisor Award by the New Mexico Mining Museum in 2014.



His impressive educational background includes a J.D. from the University of Kansas in 1974 and a B.A. from the same institution in 1971. Mr. Indall is admitted to several courts, including New Mexico State Courts, U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, U.S. Claims Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court. He is a member of esteemed associations like the American Bar Association, State Bar of New Mexico, First Judicial District Bar Association, and the Oliver Seth American Inn of Court.

With his vast reservoir of experience and commitment to the field, Mr. Indall's appointment to the Advisory Board of American Future Fuel promises to usher in an era of informed decision-making and strategic growth for the Company.

ABOUT AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL

American Future Fuel Corporation is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Cebolleta Uranium Project, located in Cibola County, New Mexico, USA, and situated within the Grants Mineral Belt, a prolific mineral belt responsible for approximately 37% of all Uranium produced in the United States of America.

