Global Automotive Exterior 2024 Industry Report, Highlights Leading 120 Companies and Emerging Trends

The Automotive Exterior (Global) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Exterior market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 120 companies, including Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Bpw-Hungaria Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag and Fagor Ederlan S.C..



This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

Each of the largest 120 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.



Every business is examined on the following features:

The Publisher's Chart: A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

The first section thoroughly scrutinises the market and this section includes the following:

Best Trading Partners: These are companies that are winning in both sales and financial strength - for example Sl Corporation has been ranked as a best trading partner in the industry.

Sales Growth Analysis: This section reviews the fastest growing and fastest shrinking company - for example Toyoda Iron Works Co.,Ltd. is among the fastest growing.

Profit Analysis - Analysis of gross profit and pre-tax profit over the last ten years and a profitability summary comparing profits in the industry against small, medium and large companies.

Market Size: Based on the largest 120 companies, this is a comparison between last year's market size and the most current figure.

Rankings: The top 50 companies ranked by: Market Share, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit.

The next section focuses on company analysis and provides an in-depth analysis of the largest companies within the Automotive Exterior (Global) industry.



Each business is analysed using the publisher's unequivocal model and culminates in the production of The Publisher's Chart. The Publisher's Model uses a series of charts to graphically analyse an individual company and measure its ability to achieve sales growth while maintaining financial strength.



The Publisher's Chart is a quick and dependable method of analysing a company's financial well-being. It's simple to understand: a rising line is good news and a falling line is bad news.



Therefore, this company analysis will tell you if a company is:

Strong or heading for failure

Utilising their investments

Becoming burdened by debt

Getting the most from their resources

The Automotive Exterior (Global) analysis also provides you with full business name and address, name and ages of directors and registration address.

The Automotive Exterior (Global) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

