Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 include:

  • An increase in net interest income of $0.7 million (1.7%) over the third quarter of 2023;
  • An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $1.42 and $1.43 respectively;
  • Net growth in loans of $49.4 million (or 5.2% annualized) from September 30, 2023; and
  • The payment of a 23 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 13, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $13.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, versus net income of $15.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $59.1 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $63.4 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, in 2022.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “'Our fourth quarter performance capped off another remarkably strong year, with our organization performing exceptionally well despite continued challenges in the macroeconomic environment. For the fourth quarter of 2023, I am particularly pleased with the double digit annualized growth in our commercial loan portfolio, the year over year 4.1% growth in our core deposit base, the linked quarter growth in our net interest income and our strong asset quality metrics which enabled us to release a small amount of loan loss reserves. Significantly impacting our quarterly results was the change in price of the fair value of our capitalized mortgage servicing rights of $3.6 million ($0.14 per diluted share, after tax). Adding back this non-cash adjustment, our fourth quarter 2023 annualized return on assets was 1.26% versus 1.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. During 2023, we continued to make investments in talent and technology which we believe will enable us to consistently add new customers, grow our market share, generate profitable growth, and further increase the value of our franchise in 2024 and beyond.”

Significant items impacting comparable 2023 and 2022 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(3.6) million ($(0.14) per diluted share, after taxes) and $(0.3) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month and full-year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $(0.5) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) and $14.3 million ($0.53 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
  • The provision for credit losses was a credit of $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and expense of $6.2 million ($0.23 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to an expense of $1.4 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) and expense of $5.3 million ($0.20 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $40.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 1.2% from the year-ago period, and up $0.7 million, or 1.7%, from the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.26% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.52% in the year-ago period, and 3.23% in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in net interest income was due to a decrease in the net interest margin that was partially offset by an increase in average earnings assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.64 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.89 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $156.3 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 4.5% from the prior year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 3.26% compared to 3.32% in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 2022 reflects an increase in average interest- earning assets that was partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $9.1 million and $50.7 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, compared to $11.5 million and $61.9 million in the respective, comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, were approximately $2.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively. For the full year of 2023, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $7.4 million compared to $6.4 million in 2022. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to a combination of higher profit margins on mortgage loan sales and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $2.4 million and a gain of $0.7 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the full year of 2023 and 2022, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.6 million and $18.8 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights attributed to a decrease in interest rates that resulted in a lower earnings rate on escrow deposits and an increase in prepayment speeds. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended Twelve months ended
 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:       
Revenue, net$2,216  $2,180  $8,828  $8,577 
Fair value change due to price (3,644)  (503)  (280)  14,272 
Fair value change due to pay-downs (1,014)  (990)  (3,922)  (4,076)
Total$(2,442) $687  $4,626  $18,773 
 

Non-interest expenses totaled $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $32.1 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2023, non-interest expenses totaled $127.1 million versus $128.3 million in 2022.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.2 million and $14.6 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.5 million and $14.4 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2021
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$28  $38  $62 
Mortgage 6,425   4,745   4,914 
Installment 970   598   569 
Sub total 7,423   5,381   5,545 
Less - government guaranteed loans 2,191   1,660   435 
Total non-performing loans$5,232  $3,721  $5,110 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.14%  0.11%  0.18%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.11%  0.08%  0.11%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1044.69%  1409.16%  924.70%
            

The provision for credit losses was credit of $0.6 million and an expense of $1.4 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.2 million and $5.3 million in the full year of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The quarterly decrease in the provision for credit losses in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a change in allocation rates due to subjective factors (prior year allocation rates were increased while current year rates decreased). The Company recorded loan net charge-offs of $0.2 million and $0.1 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans compared to $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $5.26 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $263.9 million from December 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits totaled $4.62 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $243.8 million from December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily due to growth in reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and savings and interest-bearing checking deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $169.8 million at December 31, 2023, versus $74.4 million at December 31, 2022. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $679.4 million at December 31, 2023, versus $779.35 million at December 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $404.4 million at December 31, 2023, or 7.68% of total assets compared to $347.6 million or 6.95% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity totaled $374.1 million at December 31, 2023, or $17.96 per share compared to $316.7 million or $15.04 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.80%  8.56%  5.00%
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.21%  10.97%  6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.21%  10.97%  8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.46%  12.22%  10.00%
            

At December 31, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.0 billion and $515.4 million, respectively. We also had approximately $813.8 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at December 31, 2023 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $754.6 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. For the full year of 2023, the Company repurchased 298,601 shares at a weighted average price of $17.27 per share.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
  
 December 31,
  2023   2022 
 (unaudited)
 (In thousands, except share amounts)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$68,208  $70,180 
Interest bearing deposits 101,573   4,191 
Cash and Cash Equivalents 169,781   74,371 
Securities available for sale 679,350   779,347 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $318,606 at December 31, 2023 and $335,418 at December 31, 2022) 353,988   374,818 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 16,821   17,653 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 12,063   26,518 
Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value    20,367 
Loans   
Commercial 1,679,731   1,466,853 
Mortgage 1,485,872   1,368,409 
Installment 625,298   630,090 
Total Loans 3,790,901   3,465,352 
Allowance for credit losses (54,658)  (52,435)
Net Loans 3,736,243   3,412,917 
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net 569   455 
Property and equipment, net 35,523   35,893 
Bank-owned life insurance 54,341   55,204 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 42,243   42,489 
Other intangibles 2,004   2,551 
Goodwill 28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets 132,500   128,904 
Total Assets$5,263,726  $4,999,787 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$1,076,093  $1,269,759 
Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,905,701   1,973,308 
Reciprocal 832,020   602,575 
Time 524,325   321,492 
Brokered time 284,740   211,935 
Total Deposits 4,622,879   4,379,069 
Other borrowings 50,026   86,006 
Subordinated debt 39,510   39,433 
Subordinated debentures 39,728   39,660 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 107,134   108,023 
Total Liabilities 4,859,277   4,652,191 
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding     
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023 and 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022 317,483   320,991 
Retained earnings 159,108   119,368 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,142)  (92,763)
Total Shareholders’ Equity 404,449   347,596 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$5,263,726  $4,999,787 
 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September, 30   December 31,  December 31,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
 (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans$54,333  $51,419  $42,093  $197,725  $139,057 
Interest on securities         
Taxable 5,646   5,865   5,845   23,314   20,676 
Tax-exempt 3,434   3,409   2,807   13,209   8,391 
Other investments 1,948   1,739   233   5,429   884 
Total Interest Income 65,361   62,432   50,978   239,677   169,008 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 23,111   20,743   8,543   75,075   14,151 
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 2,139   2,262   1,833   8,273   5,296 
Total Interest Expense 25,250   23,005   10,376   83,348   19,447 
Net Interest Income 40,111   39,427   40,602   156,329   149,561 
Provision for credit losses (617)  1,350   1,390   6,210   5,341 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 40,728   38,077   39,212   150,119   144,220 
NON-INTEREST INCOME         
Interchange income 3,336   4,100   3,402   13,996   13,955 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,061   3,309   3,153   12,361   12,288 
Net gains (losses) on assets         
Mortgage loans 1,961   2,099   1,486   7,436   6,431 
Securities available for sale          (222)  (275)
Mortgage loan servicing, net (2,442)  2,668   687   4,626   18,773 
Other 3,181   3,435   2,740   12,479   10,737 
Total Non-interest Income 9,097   15,611   11,468   50,676   61,909 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE         
Compensation and employee benefits 19,049   19,975   20,394   78,965   81,007 
Data processing 2,909   3,071   2,670   11,862   10,183 
Occupancy, net 1,933   1,971   2,225   7,908   8,907 
Interchange expense 1,110   1,119   1,042   4,332   4,242 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment 974   927   933   3,756   4,007 
FDIC deposit insurance 796   677   572   3,005   2,142 
Communications 535   568   629   2,406   2,871 
Legal and professional 585   543   588   2,208   2,133 
Loan and collection 456   520   679   2,174   2,657 
Advertising 879   360   489   2,165   2,074 
Conversion related expense             50 
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments 348   451   (77)  424   599 
Other 2,304   1,854   1,947   7,914   7,469 
Total Non-interest Expense 31,878   32,036   32,091   127,119   128,341 
Income Before Income Tax 17,947   21,652   18,589   73,676   77,788 
Income tax expense 4,204   4,109   3,503   14,609   14,437 
Net Income$13,743  $17,543  $15,086  $59,067  $63,351 
Net income per common share         
Basic$0.66  $0.84  $0.72  $2.82  $3.00 
Diluted$0.65  $0.83  $0.71  $2.79  $2.97 
 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
 
 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended         
Net interest income$40,111  $39,427  $38,350  $38,441  $40,602 
Provision for credit losses (617)  1,350   3,317   2,160   1,390 
Non-interest income 9,097   15,611   15,417   10,551   11,468 
Non-interest expense 31,878   32,036   32,248   30,957   32,091 
Income before income tax 17,947   21,652   18,202   15,875   18,589 
Income tax expense 4,204   4,109   3,412   2,884   3,503 
Net income$13,743  $17,543  $14,790  $12,991  $15,086 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.66  $0.84  $0.70  $0.62  $0.72 
Diluted earnings per share 0.65   0.83   0.70   0.61   0.71 
Cash dividend per share 0.23   0.23   0.23   0.23   0.22 
          
Average shares outstanding 20,840,680   20,922,431   21,040,349   21,103,831   21,064,556 
Average diluted shares outstanding 21,049,030   21,114,445   21,222,535   21,296,980   21,266,876 
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets 1.04%  1.34%  1.18%  1.06%  1.21%
Return on average equity 14.36   18.68   16.29   14.77   17.94 
Efficiency ratio (1) 64.27   57.52   59.26   62.07   60.82 
          
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)         
Interest income 5.29%  5.10%  4.89%  4.66%  4.41%
Interest expense 2.03   1.87   1.65   1.34   0.89 
Net interest income 3.26   3.23   3.24   3.32   3.52 
          
Average Balances         
Loans$3,764,752  $3,694,534  $3,567,920  $3,494,169  $3,449,944 
Securities 1,027,240   1,071,211   1,111,670   1,146,075   1,164,809 
Total earning assets 4,928,697   4,892,208   4,763,295   4,696,786   4,637,475 
Total assets 5,233,666   5,192,114   5,044,746   4,988,440   4,934,859 
Deposits 4,612,797   4,577,796   4,447,843   4,417,106   4,350,748 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,635,771   3,554,179   3,415,621   3,304,868   3,159,374 
Shareholders' equity 379,614   372,667   364,143   356,720   333,610 
                    
(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
                    



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio 7.15%  6.67%  6.75%  6.60%  6.37%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.31   8.20   8.09   7.95   7.98 
Average equity to average assets 7.20   7.18   7.22   7.15   6.76 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.71   13.58   13.66   13.80   13.62 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.50   11.37   11.42   11.53   11.36 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 10.58   10.44   10.46   10.55   10.38 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 9.04   8.94   8.97   8.92   8.86 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$19.41  $17.99  $17.91  $17.40  $16.50 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock 17.96   16.53   16.45   15.94   15.04 
Total shares outstanding 20,835,633   20,850,455   20,943,694   21,138,303   21,063,971 
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$3,790,901  $3,741,486  $3,631,114  $3,509,809  $3,465,352 
Securities 1,033,338   1,043,540   1,092,703   1,137,103   1,154,165 
Total earning assets 4,954,696   4,884,720   4,830,185   4,860,696   4,688,246 
Total assets 5,263,726   5,200,018   5,135,564   5,138,934   4,999,787 
Deposits 4,622,879   4,585,612   4,487,636   4,544,749   4,379,069 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,676,050   3,573,187   3,501,280   3,481,511   3,274,409 
Shareholders' equity 404,449   374,998   375,162   367,714   347,596 
 
(2) December 31, 2023 are Preliminary.
 



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")       
        
Net interest income$40,111  $40,602  $156,329  $149,561 
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 178   453   900   1,878 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$40,289  $41,055  $157,229  $151,439 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.25%  3.48%  3.24%  3.28%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) (2) 3.26%  3.52%  3.26%  3.32%
        
Adjusted Return on Average Assets       
        
Net income$13,743  $15,086     
Add: change in price of capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net of tax 2,879   397     
Adjusted net income$16,622  $15,483     
Average assets$5,233,666  $4,934,859     
Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.26%  1.24%    
 
(1) Quarter to date are Annualized.
 
(2) 2023 taxable equivalent adjustments have been updated.
 


Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$404,449  $374,998  $375,162  $367,714  $347,596 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 2,004   2,141   2,278   2,415   2,551 
Tangible common equity 374,145   344,557   344,584   336,999   316,745 
Addition:         
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 66,344   86,507   74,712   75,013   86,966 
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments$440,489  $431,064  $419,296  $412,012  $403,711 
          
Total assets$5,263,726  $5,200,018  $5,135,564  $5,138,934  $4,999,787 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 2,004   2,141   2,278   2,415   2,551 
Tangible assets 5,233,422   5,169,577   5,104,986   5,108,219   4,968,936 
Addition:         
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 66,344   86,507   74,712   75,013   86,966 
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments$5,299,766  $5,256,084  $5,179,698  $5,183,232  $5,055,902 
          
Common equity ratio 7.68%  7.21%  7.31%  7.16%  6.95%
Tangible common equity ratio 7.15%  6.67%  6.75%  6.60%  6.37%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss 8.31%  8.20%  8.09%  7.95%  7.98%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$404,449  $374,998  $375,162  $367,714  $347,596 
Tangible common equity$374,145  $344,557  $344,584  $336,999  $316,745 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,836   20,850   20,944   21,138   21,064 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$19.41  $17.99  $17.91  $17.40  $16.50 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$17.96  $16.53  $16.45  $15.94  $15.04 

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

