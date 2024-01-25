Super League Aligns Team to Super Serve Rapidly Expanding Roster of Partners Committing Sizable Budgets to the 3D Web

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, proudly announces the implementation of important organizational enhancements. This strategic move aligns with the escalating demand from global brands seeking Super League's deep-rooted expertise and innovative approaches to engagement within emerging critical segments of the digital world. With average daily time spent by Gen Z on Roblox eclipsing time on Tik Tok, immersive web experiences and open gaming platforms have become pivotal for brands to achieve business growth. By responding to market needs, Super League ensures its continued ability to set the benchmark for excellence as a strategist, builder, and marketing and operating partner - shaping the future of brand engagement and immersive commerce for young generations.



“Super League has consistently been the torchbearer in guiding brands through the intricacies of 3D engagement, empowering them to ignite business growth among the younger demographics. Our organizational transformation mirrors the evolution of the market we thrive in - a market on the brink of redefining the digital realm. Super League is not just keeping pace; we are leading the charge in this exhilarating new chapter of brand marketing, digital advertising, and e-commerce,” says Ann Hand, Chair and CEO of Super League.

Through learning and evolution, Super League focused on optimizing the company’s workflows, enhancing internal and external communications, and curating its team structure and responsibilities. These adaptations are a testament to the company’s significant growth, having successfully executed nearly 200 immersive branded programs and campaigns in the past year. By elevating the company’s organizational architecture, Super League’s breadth of capabilities and commitment to innovation are woven more firmly into the fabric of every team, from strategy and creation to execution and measurement, all to ensure success for the company’s marquee roster of partners.

The reimagined Client Partnerships team now champions brand and agency relationships, driving revenue through strategic alliances and multi-faceted partnerships. Concurrently, the Brand Strategy arm delves into deepening client connections, and building bespoke programs to resonate with partner ambitions. Program Management ensures seamless execution and insightful reporting, encapsulating the lifecycle of each project. The team behind Marketing Insights crafts compelling narratives, deriving strategies grounded in a solid foundation of data and consumer understanding. These departments are led by an all-female team of veteran digital executives, who collectively bring multiple decades of client service, strategy, partnership and execution experience to their roles. The Creative and Studio teams will continue their work in building premium immersive experiences, nurtured by an unparalleled network of creators and developers. On Roblox alone, experiences from creators in Super League’s network reach more than 140 million monthly active users. Together, these enhancements reflect Super League’s promise to bring powerful ideas to brands looking to enter and grow in the space, and then backstop the ideas through scalable and enduring end-to-end solutions.

“Our industry had a wild 2023, with excitement and acceleration coming everywhere! The roll out of official advertising solutions on Roblox; the introduction of UEFN on Fortnite; the announcement of Vision Pro by Apple; major advancements in Generative AI creative tools. It was a challenge to guide our partners in the midst of so much innovation, but by meeting that challenge, we had a big year! 2024 is already set to be even bigger,” says Matt Edelman, Super League President and Chief Commercial Officer . “It was imperative that we step up to the moment, and that is exactly what these organizational advancements represent. We are set to electrify and scale this space like never before, with an unwavering focus on honoring the trust granted by our partners that we will deliver our best work and be excellent stewards of their brand. That is also how we will exceed our own ambitious goals and further cement Super League’s position as strategic leaders in the immersive web.”

About Super League Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

