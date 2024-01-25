WellBe Senior Medical Partners with The Oncology Institute to Extend High-Value Cancer Care Services Across Illinois and Ohio

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellBe Senior Medical announced today that it is strengthening its cancer care capabilities to further support its mission of managing the population health of polychronic Medicare Advantage patients by partnering with leading cancer care provider, The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI).



WellBe now offers The Oncology Institute’s High-Value Cancer Care Program to eligible patients in Illinois and Ohio. As part of this program, TOI provides care management and supportive care services customized to the needs of the individual patient with active cancer diagnoses. This program has demonstrated significant improvements in patient satisfaction, less acute care facility utilization, and is focused on addressing the supportive care needs of patients without displacing the community oncologist.

“At WellBe, we partner with health plans to care for their most complex members and bring customized care to their homes,” shared Dr. Iyad Houshan, Chief Medical Officer of WellBe Senior Medical. “A cancer diagnosis is a life-changing event for all, and especially for seniors with multiple chronic conditions. We chose The Oncology Institute to partner with so that we can offer added care and resources to our patients and their families to help mitigate some of the burdens during a cancer treatment episode.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to serve more patients in partnership with WellBe Senior Medical across these two new states for TOI,” commented Dr. Daniel Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute. “WellBe’s mission to provide tailored care to the frailest seniors aligns with TOI’s goals in cancer care. We have been refining this program for many years and have published outcomes that show benefit for patients. Our model ensures that we are providing complementary services to manage patient experience and acute care utilization in addition to the services that a community-based oncologist can provide.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit theoncologyinstitute.com .

About WellBe Senior Care

WellBe Senior Medical works with health insurance plans to provide home-based medical care to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe’s healthcare experts are committed to providing personalized appointments wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, please visit wellbe.com or call 1-855-477-4151.