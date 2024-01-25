USO Receives Lilly Endowment Grant for Digital Transformation Projects to Increase Support for Service Members

Arlington, VA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $4,522,500 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. will enable the USO to modernize its data architecture to reach more service members and families in more impactful ways. The three-year digital transformation projects—an integrated operations database and a reimagined mobile application—will allow the USO to combine all its operational data in real time, empowering its teams worldwide to provide a better, more personal experience for those it serves.

Specifically, the funded projects will enable the USO to:

Predict needs and recommend programs and events based on customer geographic location and/or preferences or self-identified demographics (e.g., family programs)

Deliver programs across the digital experience: mobile app, website, or service member computer at USO Centers

Allow customers to update their contact preferences and information

Match the digital expectations of USO mobile application users

The updated mobile app will connect service members and families to USO programs and services across the globe. It will digitize requests for support, event registration, and programs like the USO Reading Program.

“This investment from Lilly Endowment, one of the largest grants in USO history, will transform how we deliver our mission to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. “We provide support from the moment they join the military, through their assignments and deployments, and as they transition back to their communities. We must meet those we serve where they are and have a deep, real-time understanding of their needs. These key digital transformation projects will deepen our relationships with service members and their families and enable them to have a more personalized experience with the USO.”

“We are deeply appreciative of all that members of the military and their families do in service to our country and the long legacy of care and support USO has provided them,” said Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for community development. “We believe these projects will significantly help USO leverage technology to strengthen and enhance even further its programs and impact.”

About the USO:



The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.





About the Lilly Endowment:

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with its founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. Although the Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.