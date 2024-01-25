Power Management IC Market Size Worth USD 147.87 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power management Integrated Circuit (IC) market size was USD 33.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements in power management is creating a high demand for battery-operated devices, increasing sales of consumer electronics and miniaturization of electrical component, and rapid growth in automotive and transportation industry are some factors expected to drive the power management IC market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increasing sales of consumer electronics and miniaturization of electrical components are other factors driving revenue growth of the power management IC market. Energy-efficient, high-power-density and lower standby-power design options are made possible by power management ICs. These integrated solutions speed up time to market by shortening the design cycle and enabling quick selection and simulation of ideal configurations for power management design.

However, concerns related to power dissipation and energy losses is restraining revenue growth of the market. Heat generated during conversion and regulation processes causes power dissipation which reduces efficiency. Therefore, this is expected to hinder revenue growth of the power management IC market.

Segment Insights

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of product type, the global power management IC market is segmented into voltage regulators, battery management IC, motor control IC, integrated Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) power management IC, and others. The voltage regulators segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global power management Integrated Circuit (IC) market over the forecast period. Electronic equipment that can suffer from excessive voltage variations employ voltage regulators. A voltage regulator is an essential component of any power management IC solution. From a higher or lower input voltage, voltage regulators provide a constant output voltage. Voltage regulators can be powered by electronic device batteries or by mains Alternating Current (AC) voltage found in wall sockets.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global power management Integrated Circuit (IC) market is segmented into automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, and telecom & networking. The automotive and transportation segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global power management Integrated Circuit (IC) market over the forecast period. PMICs are widely used in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and self-driving cars as they provide highly integrated power management solutions. Use of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in EVs is leading to rising demand for power management integrated circuit which can help in thermal efficiency and improve thermal performance.

Regional Insights:

The power management Integrated Circuit (IC) market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the automobile and transportation in countries of this region and cheaper manufacturing for electronic components in countries including China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region. The world's leading manufacturer and exporter of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and electronic components in China. There are more than 1,500 PCB producers in just mainland China. The single largest product category in Asian commerce, accounting for 32% of all exports from the region, is electronics.

The power management IC market in Europe is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing popularity of electric vehicles across countries in this region due to proactive government initiatives is another factor that is leading to the increase in sales of power management integrated circuits. Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) is widely used in EVs and consists of various components such as sensors, radars, and others.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 33.20 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 16.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 147.87 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, end-use and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM CO., LTD., and Qorvo, Inc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global power management Integrated Circuit (IC) market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the global power management Integrated Circuit (IC) market report are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ROHM CO., LTD.

Qorvo, Inc

Strategic Development

On 30 September 2022, ROHM CO., LTD. joined forces with Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Ltd. to create automotive solutions, marking a collaborative effort in advancing technological innovation within the automotive industry. This partnership encompasses various domains, including car infotainment, connectivity, ADAS, and autonomous driving, as both companies strive to contribute to advancements in these areas.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global power management Integrated Circuit (IC) market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Voltage Regulators Battery Management IC Motor Control IC Integrated ASSP Power Management IC Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Automotive and Transportation Consumer Electronics Industrial Telecom & Networking

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



