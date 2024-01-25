Gluten-Free Chocolate Market to Witness Substantial Growth, Accelerating at a CAGR of 7.86% by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gluten-free chocolate market is predicted to undergo significant expansion between 2023 and 2028, with an expected growth of USD 741.55 million at a steady CAGR of 7.86%. A comprehensive market research study recently added to the repository details the forecasted growth and current trends propelling the market.

Increasing Consumption of Gluten-free Foods Spurs Market Growth

The analysis within the report highlights key drivers of the market's ascent, such as the rising demand for gluten-free products and the burgeoning global chocolate market. The support from various groups advocating for gluten-free food consumption further contributes to the upward trajectory.

Market Segmentation: Channels, Products, and Geographical Reach

The provided study categorizes the market into segments based on distribution channel, product type, and geography:

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Product: Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate White Chocolate

By Geography: North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



Trends Pointing to Continued Market Expansion

Noteworthy trends such as product innovation amongst manufacturers are cited as key growth enablers. The rise of premium, artisanal gluten-free chocolate and an increased desire for natural and organic options further fuel the market's growth prospects.

Vendors Poised to Capitalize on Growth Opportunities

A robust vendor analysis is included in the research to assist stakeholders in refining their market strategy. The market landscape encompasses a varied range of leading vendors, each poised to capitalize on the expansion of the gluten-free chocolate market. With product innovation at the forefront, these vendors are set to meet the dynamic consumer demands and emerging market trends.

Fostering Informed Strategic Decisions

The report synthesizes a breadth of primary and secondary data, including inputs from industry insiders, to construct a detailed portrait of the market ecosystem. It aims to empower businesses to leverage upcoming growth opportunities through a deep dive into profit, pricing, promotional strategies, and competitive landscape analysis

The Path to Market Insight

The comprehensive research conducted for this report ensures that the data presented is complete, reliable, and the result of in-depth investigation. The study provides a holistic analysis of the gluten-free chocolate market, empowering industry participants with valuable insights to navigate the market dynamics and fortify their positioning in this growing sector.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alter Eco

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Endangered Species Chocolate LLC

Enjoy Life Natural Brands

FREE2B FOODS LLC

J H Whittaker and Sons Ltd.

JJ's Sweets

Loving Earth

Mondelez International Inc.

Nibmor Inc.

No Whey Chocolate

Pascha Chocolate Co.

Pure Lovin Chocolate

Raaka Chocolate Ltd.

Rawmio

Sweet William Pty Ltd.

Taza Chocolate

Theo Chocolate Inc.

Unreal Brands Inc.

Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd.

Zotter Schokolade GmbH

