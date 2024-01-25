EXL Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Service Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, will announce financial results and host a conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.



The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, with Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli, who will provide insights into the company’s operational and financial results. An earnings news release, investor fact sheet and presentation will be published on company’s website prior to the market open offering an overview of the financial results.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed on EXL’s investor website at ir.exlservice.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the call, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 50,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.