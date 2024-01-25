Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Operations Market Size Worth USD 2,718.3 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market size was USD 794.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of predictive and proactive maintenance services by major companies, government initiatives to support the aviation sector across the globe, and growing emphasis on safety measures, along with rising demand for asset performance management, are driving the digital MRO market revenue growth.

Various technological advancements with the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) among others are also contributing to revenue growth of the digital maintenance, repair, and operations market. Moreover, growing preference for cloud-based digital MRO solutions is also contributing to revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 20 September 2022, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has been selected as initial customer for Boeing's 'Insight Accelerator' (IA), an innovative cloud-based digital solution that harnesses artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate significant service disruptions.

However, technical glitches related to system downtime, and network disruptions can hinder effectiveness of maintenance operations and lead to delays in workflow efficiency. Digital MRO solutions increase potential of cybersecurity threats. Interconnected systems, cloud-based platforms, and transfer of sensitive data introduce potential vulnerabilities that malicious actors can exploit. Implementation of digital maintenance, repair, and operations introduces an additional layer of complexity due to data privacy regulations.

Segment Insights

Application Insights:

Based on application, the global digital MRO market is segmented into predictive maintenance, parts replacement, inventory management, performance monitoring, training, and mobility. The predictive maintenance segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Predictive maintenance is gaining significance in the airline industry as a key solution to address pervasive challenges of cost reduction, minimizing delays, and enhancing aircraft operational reliability. Airlines and MROs are actively harnessing the power of data and technological advancements to effectively predict and optimize aircraft maintenance activities. Collins Aerospace, an MRO company based in the United States, has introduced its proprietary predictive maintenance solution called Collins Ascentia.

End-Use Insights:

Based on end-use, the global digital Maintenance, Repair, and Operations market is segmented into Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), Airlines, and OEMs. The MRO segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as increased flexibility, efficiency level, and cost-effectiveness are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Various strategic alliances in the form of partnership agreements, and mergers, collaborations are also contributing to revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 20 March 2023, AAR Corp., a prominent aviation service provider for commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, completed the acquisition of Trax USA Corp., a well-regarded independent provider of aircraft MRO and fleet management software.

Regional Insights:

Based on regional analysis, the market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in the digital MRO market in 2022. Factors such as rising demand for asset performance management, shifting preference towards predictive and proactive maintenance services, expansion in fleet management, rising demand for cloud-based maintenance, and introduction of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms are driving revenue growth of the market in this region. For instance, on 14 July 2022, EmpowerMX introduced EMX Insights, a cloud-based platform for data exchange. This platform aims to offer enhanced visibility and valuable insights driven by data, address the ongoing shortage of skilled labor, optimize fleet utilization, and digitize & automate essential maintenance workflows.

Digital MRO Market in Europe accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022 owing to rising demand for digitalized solutions for airline maintenance and repair services, supportive government measures and safety measures in aviation sector, along with rising adoption of robotics in aerospace sector are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Presence of major companies and various partnership agreements formed by them to increase their regional footprint and sustain in the competitive market is also driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 794.6 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 13.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 2,718.3 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, Application, End-Use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Lufthansa Technik, IBM, Oracle, Airbus, Rusada, Capegimini, Honeywell International Inc., The Boeing Company, Ansys, Inc, and JSSI. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global digital Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for most of the market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global digital Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market report are:

Lufthansa Technik

IBM

Oracle

Airbus

Rusada

Capegimini

Honeywell International Inc.

The Boeing Company

Ansys, Inc

JSSI

Strategic Development

On 26 April 2022, Lufthansa Technik introduced advanced condition monitoring tools for operators of Airbus and Boeing aircraft through its AVIATAR digital platform. These newly developed applications enable operators like United Airlines to conveniently manage technical operations for both Airbus and Boeing aircraft on a single interface within the AVIATAR platform. The tools also provide a range of predictive maintenance solutions specifically tailored for the New-Generation (NG) Boeing 737 NG, assisting operators in preventing unplanned maintenance issues and the grounding of fleets. Furthermore, Lufthansa Technik offers seamless integration with United's Maintenance and Engineering (M&E) system logbook, incorporating features that provide easy access to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) documentation related to the new 737 NG.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global digital Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market based on technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cloud computing 3D printing Big data analytics Internet of Things (IoT) Blockchain Digital twin Robotics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Predictive maintenance Parts replacement Inventory management Performance monitoring Training Mobility

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) MROs Airlines OEMs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



