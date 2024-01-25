Rice Wine Market Anticipated to Surge by USD 3.00 Billion, Propelled by Online Sales and Health Benefits Awareness

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rice Wine Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rice wine market is set to experience a remarkable upswing, with projected growth of USD 3.00 billion between 2023 and 2028. This promising sector is slated to advance at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.36% over the forecast period.

With a comprehensive analysis, this new research publication offers insights into market size, forecast data, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as a detailed vendor analysis that includes around 25 market contributors.

This definitive report delivers the most recent analysis of the current market landscape and hones in on the latest trends and market drivers. The burgeoning rice wine market is being propelled by key factors including the progressive use of online sales channels, a noticeable increase in consumers' disposable income, and an enhanced awareness of the health benefits of rice wine.

Segmentation of the rice wine market is presented as follows:

Type Sake wine Makgeolli wine Others

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographical Landscape APAC Europe North America Middle East and Africa South America



The analysis also identifies pivotal drivers influencing the market, including the growing appeal of rice wine in cocktails and various cuisines. Furthermore, the rising demand for gluten-free and low-alcohol beverages, along with the increasing popularity of craft and microbreweries, is expected to fuel significant market demand.

The market analysis also offers a strategic examination of leading vendors, aimed at aiding clients in improving their market footing. A detailed study of several market leaders features in the report, noting their unique offerings and positioning within the rice wine sector.

The report encapsulates a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, coupled with an in-depth vendor selection methodology. It lends itself as an authoritative source, providing a balanced view derived from various data points collected from multiple industry specialists. The evidence presented within the report is a blend of extensive primary and secondary research findings, ensuring a well-rounded, reliable market forecast.

Key Takeaways from Rice Wine Market Analysis:

In-depth market sizing and forecast for targeted strategic planning. Insight into emerging trends that are shaping market dynamics. Identification of key market growth opportunities for proactive business tactics. Analytical vendor landscape to enhance competitive positioning.

This authoritative publication serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to navigate the rice wine market's dynamic environment, uncover growth opportunities, and harness the forecasted upsurge.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Asahi Shuzo Co. Ltd.

DEWAZAKURA SAKE BREWERY CORP.

Forbul Co. Ltd.

Gekkeikan Sake Co. Ltd.

HAKKAISAN CO. LTD.

Hana Makgeolli

KOKURYU SAKE BREWING CORP.

Kooksoondang Brewery Co. Ltd.

Kuaijishan Shaoxing Wine Co. Ltd.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

Luzhou Laojiao

Otokoyama Co. Ltd.

Ozeki Sake Inc.

SakeOne

Shaanxi Xifeng Wine Co. Ltd.

SUDOHONKE CO. LTD.

Takagi Sake Brewery Co. Ltd.

Takara Holdings Inc.

YAEGAKI Corporation of USA

Zhejiang Guyue Longshan Shaoxing Wine Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q52bhd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.