United States Company Research Services Industry Research Report: Operators Likely to Benefit from Growing Demand from Finance and Insurance Industries

The Company Research Services industry is composed of businesses that conduct research on management teams, strategic developments and the financial operations of companies in the private and public sectors. Company research services are predominantly catered toward financial institutions, such as asset managers, bankers, equity traders and sales departments. As a result, demand for company research services is tied to corporate profit and research budget levels.

For much of the past five years, growth in both corporate profit and the number of businesses in the United States have fueled industry growth. Uncertainty in financial markets can also drive new demand for research services, as companies seek out additional information before making investments in the business environment. Consequently, industry revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% to $2.1 billion over the five years to 2023. Meanwhile, as corporate profit has increased, industry companies have been able to increase prices, supporting their own profit growth.



Companies in this industry conduct research on management teams, strategic developments, business locations, and the financial conditions of public and private companies. This industry excludes companies that provide basic company research to complement their equity and investment research products and services.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



