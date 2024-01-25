Global Nursing Products Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034, CAGR of 8.13% by 2034, With North America and APAC Leading Growth

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nursing Products Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nursing products market size was estimated to be USD 5.68 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 13.41 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing awareness about maternity care and innovations supporting nursing mothers, a surge in population growth, a rising preference for premium quality products over affordability, growing demand in the baby and mother care sector, advancing technology, and an increase in the introduction of innovative nursing products to meet the needs of new mothers are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







An increase in the introduction of innovative nursing products to meet the needs of new mothers is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Healthcare delivery heavily relies on nursing products, which contribute to ensuring the safety, comfort, and well-being of patients. These items also enhance the ease and comfort of breastfeeding for new mothers. For instance, in November 2023, Pigeon, a brand renowned for reliable products catering to mothers and infants, is delighted to introduce the much-anticipated release of its second iteration of the GoMini Electric Breast Pump, known as the GoMini Plus.



By type, breast pump was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global nursing products market in 2023 owing to the growing need for electric breast pumps among employed women is driven by the convenience and ease of use, coupled with an increase in the introduction of inventive products. For instance, in January 2023, Medela has introduced its inaugural in-bra, wearable breast pump solution called the Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump. This innovative pump includes lightweight, comfortable, and discreet collection cups that link to a portable pump motor, offering an excellent hands-free pumping experience.

Additionally, nipple cream is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing utilization of natural and organic personal care and skincare items, particularly during pregnancy and nursing, is accompanied by a rise in the presentation of inventive formulations of fragrance-free nipple balms or creams.



By end-user, hospital was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global nursing products market in 2023 owing to the increasing incidence of childbirths occurring within hospital settings, accompanied by a growing acceptance of technologically advanced products. Additionally, home healthcare is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the adoption of strategic initiatives by market players, including the expansion of their service portfolios.



The North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the existence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, advancing technology tailored for the well-being of new mothers and infants, an increase in female employment, growing customer awareness about these accessories, and a rise in the introduction of new products.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the awareness about maternity care is on the rise among breastfeeding women, with a growing acceptance of innovative products like breast pumps to assist working women. Additionally, there are several government initiatives aimed at promoting nursing care services.



Segmentation: Nursing Products Market Report 2023 - 2034

Nursing Products Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Nursing Bra

Breast Pump

Nursing Cover

Nursing Pillow

Nipple Cream

Nursing Station

Nursing Pad

Pumping Accessories

Others

Nursing Products Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Nursing Homes

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Nursing Products Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Profiled

Medivir AB

Merck & Co. Inc.

PellePharm

Allergan Inc.

Sanofi

Bausch Health Companies

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Perrigo Company Plc.

Viatris

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Strides Arcolab Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyhnma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment