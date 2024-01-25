North America IV Hydration Therapy Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Drip Hydration, wHydrate, Renew Ketamine & Wellness Center, R2 Medical Clinic, AliveDrip, Hydrate IV & Hydration Room

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America IV Hydration Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Immune Boosters, Energy Boosters), Age (0-18, 18-60), Gender, End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Healthcare), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America IV hydration therapy market size is expected to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is the primary driver of the market. According to the CDC estimates, a significant proportion, specifically 6 in 10 adults in the U.S., grapple with these health challenges, generating a robust demand for effective healthcare solutions. Intravenous (IV) hydration therapy emerges as a critical and efficient intervention, offering a direct and expeditious approach to addressing the consequences and management of chronic diseases.

Beyond mere treatment, it becomes a valuable tool that enhances the overall well-being of individuals contending with these persistent health conditions. As the incidence of chronic diseases continues to rise, the market assumes a crucial role, providing specialized care and unwavering support to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the population.







Simultaneously, the prevalence of foodborne illnesses in the North American region presents substantial health challenges, as per CDC estimates. Shockingly, 1 in 6 Americans falls ill from contaminated food or beverages annually, leading to a staggering 3,000 deaths. The financial ramifications, quantified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at over USD 15.6 billion each year, underscore the magnitude of this issue.



In navigating this complex landscape, the market emerges as a crucial component in addressing the aftermath of foodborne illnesses. Recognized as a supportive measure, IV hydration therapy plays a pivotal role in managing dehydration, a common consequence associated with these illnesses. With its capability for efficient and swift fluid replenishment, intravenous hydration therapy becomes an invaluable asset within the healthcare response framework, actively contributing to mitigating the impact of foodborne illnesses on the well-being of individuals.



North America IV Hydration Therapy Market Report Highlights

The North America IV hydration therapy industry in the healthcare industry was estimated at USD 1.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.96 billion in 2030

U.S. held the largest market, with a revenue share of 86.8% in 2023. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about disease management, and a growing aging population contribute to the market's dominance

Based on type, the energy boosters segment dominated the North America intravenous hydration therapy industry with a revenue share of 28.6% in 2023. The growth is propelled due to energy IV drip packets adoption. The drip provides energy by infusing the body with a specifically prepared blend of electrolytes, vitamins, fluids, and antioxidants to battle sensations of exhaustion & low energy

Based on age, the 18-60 segment dominated the industry with a revenue share of 53.2% in 2023. The segment's dominance is due to this age group's increasing adoption of IV hydration therapy for various conditions

Based on gender, the women segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 52.7% in 2023, propelled by the increasing adoption of IV therapies in skincare & beautification and for overall wellness by women

Based on end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 41.6% in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that most infusion therapies are carried out in hospitals and clinics for treatment of a wide variety of conditions

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing focus on health and wellness

3.2.1.2. Rising foodborne illnesses in the region

3.2.1.3. Increasing awareness of the benefits of IV hydration therapies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High per session cost of the treatment

3.3. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market Analysis Tool



Chapter 4. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market by Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Immune Boosters

4.5.2. Energy Boosters

4.5.3. Skin Care

4.5.4. Migraine



Chapter 5. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market: Age Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. Age Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market by Age Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. 0-18

5.5.2. 18-60

5.5.3. 60+



Chapter 6. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market: Gender Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.2. Gender Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market by Gender Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Man

6.5.2. Woman



Chapter 7. North America IV Hydration Therapy Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.5. North America



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

Drip Hydration

DriPros IV Hydration Wellness

wHydrate

Renew Ketamine & Wellness Center

R2 Medical Clinic

AliveDrip

Hydrate IV

Hydration Room

