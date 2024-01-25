Hydrogen Hubs Market Size/Share Projected to be Worth USD 12.34 Billion By 2032, at 19.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Hydrogen Hubs Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Industry (Automotive, Marine, Aviation, Space, Defense); By Supply Technique; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global hydrogen hubs market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 2.55 billion in 2023 to USD 12.34 billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

A Quick Overview

What are Hydrogen Hubs? How Big is Hydrogen Hubs Market Size & Share?

A hydrogen hub is defined as an integrated hydrogen ecosystem that encompasses all the required infrastructure for producing, storing, distributing, and transporting hydrogen. Also referred to as “mini hydrogen economies”, hydrogen hubs bring together stakeholders, including producers, multiple consumers, and connective infrastructure. This approach has several advantages over the traditional hydrogen supply chain, which usually involves a single large consumer catered by a hydrogen producer.

Hydrogen hubs can help address cost and infrastructure challenges by developing hydrogen trunks for producing and distributing green hydrogen. The trunk infrastructure can then be shared by multiple consumers simultaneously. Besides, the hubs can act as a platform for cross-sector partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange and resource sharing among consumers, hydrogen hubs market key players, and policymakers. Furthermore, hydrogen hubs may provide economies of scale by lowering the per unit cost of hydrogen and sharing operational and financial risks between stakeholders.

Who are the Big Players in Hydrogen?

Airbus

ARAMCO

Aranca

Linde plc

Scotland

Shell plc.

Sinopec

Important Highlights from the Report

The primary drivers of the market are increasing focus on clean energy and ongoing advancements in hydrogen production technologies.

The hydrogen hubs market segmentation is primarily based on industry, supply technique, end-use, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023

Market’s Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Growing emphasis on clean energy: The global shift towards cleaner and more sustainable sources due to environmental concerns has resulted in increased interest in hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. Hydrogen hubs are vital for the production and distribution of green hydrogen, which is produced by using renewable energy sources. Besides, several governments worldwide have introduced favorable policies to support the development of hydrogen infrastructure, including hydrogen hubs. This, in turn, drives the hydrogen hubs market growth.

Advancements in hydrogen production technologies: In recent times, there have been significant advances in hydrogen production technologies. By utilizing techniques like electrolysis and steam methane forming, hydrogen production has become more efficient and cost-effective. Also, the new technologies contribute to the scalability and competitiveness of hydrogen hubs.

Trends and Opportunities

Utilization of green hydrogen as feedstock: Green hydrogen is being widely used as a feedstock in sectors such as chemicals and refining. This helps in reducing the carbon emission levels in industries that are challenging to electrify and supports the hydrogen hubs market demand .

Increasing government initiatives: The concept of hydrogen hubs has gained significant traction as more and more countries seek to reduce carbon emissions. Governments, organizations, and research institutions are looking to create new hubs to support the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Hydrogen Hubs Market: Key Segmental Analysis

The Automotive Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

By industry, the automotive segment accounted for the largest hydrogen hubs market share. With a shifting focus on decarbonization and the search for sustainable alternatives, hydrogen is a feasible option for fuel cell technology-based vehicle fuel. The rising demand for these hubs is being driven by the automotive sector, which is a key user owing to the increased preference for hydrogen-based vehicles. It’s projected that the automotive sector will witness substantial investments over the forecast period. This, in turn, will support the smooth adoption of hydrogen hubs and support the market demand favorably.

The Hydrogen Fuel Cells are Anticipated to Witness the Highest Revenue Share

The hydrogen fuel cells segment is projected to experience the highest revenue share over the forecast period. With high efficiency and environmental benefits, hydrogen fuel cells are vital for supplying backup industrial power and powering different transport types. In addition, the production of liquid hydrogen is crucial for long-distance transportation and effective storage, especially in sectors like aerospace. Integrating the outputs on regional levels in the hydrogen hubs market offers a comprehensive approach to the utilization of hydrogen’s potential in various sectors, promoting a more sustainable energy ecosystem.

Hydrogen Hubs Market: Report Dynamics & Industry Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 12.34 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 3.03 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 19.2% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players ARAMCO, Shell plc., Linde plc, Airbus, Sinopec, and others. Segments Covered By Industry, By Supply Technique, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: North America dominates the market for hydrogen hubs. The region’s dominance in the industry can primarily be attributed to the development of hydrogen infrastructure. First and foremost, the region has the presence of a supportive policy environment and strategic government initiatives that play a key role in fostering the deployment of hydrogen hubs. Additionally, the development of hydrogen hubs in North America follows a collaborative approach that includes government agencies, industry players, and research institutes.

Asia Pacific: The hydrogen hubs market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. The growing focus on decarbonization and the development of a hydrogen-based economy primarily drives the region’s growth. Besides, significant advances in renewable energy technologies, especially solar and wind power, have played an important role in the production of green hydrogen. Furthermore, rising focus on decarbonizing sectors like manufacturing and transportation fuels the demand for hydrogen hubs in APAC.

Hydrogen Hubs Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Industry (Automotive, Marine, Aviation, Space, Defense); By Supply Technique; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the CAGR expected to be recorded for the market?

Ans: The market for hydrogen hubs is expected to record a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024-2032.

What is the current and estimated market value of the market?

Ans: The current hydrogen hubs market size was estimated at USD 2.55 billion in 2023 and is expected to react to USD 12.34 billion by 2032.

Which are the major players operating in the industry?

Ans: Airbus, ARAMCO, Aranca, Linde plc, Scotland, Shell plc., and Sinopec are the major players operating in the industry.

Which segments are covered by the report?

Ans: The segments covered in the report are based on industry, supply technique, end-use, and region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the hydrogen hubs market report based on industry, supply technique, end-use, and region:

Hydrogen Hubs, Industry Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Automotive

Marines

Aviation

Space

Defense

Hydrogen Hubs, Supply Technique (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Steam methane reforming

Electrolysis

Hydrogen Hubs, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Liquid Hydrogen

Hydrogen fuel cells

Hydrogen Hubs, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

