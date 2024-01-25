Global First Aid (Room Equipment, Automated External Defibrillators, Training Products) Market Analysis and Outlook 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global First Aid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (First Aid Room Equipment, Automated External Defibrillators, First Aid Training Products), End-use (Hospital & Clinics, Home & Offices), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global first aid market is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2030, according to the report. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period.

The rising number of accidents and injuries has led to an increase in product demand. According to the International Labour Organization, around 2.3 million people in the world succumb to work-related accidents every year. Due to the rising number of accidents, employers are required to provide adequate first aid supplies and training to their employees under occupational health and safety regulations. Several new & innovative mobile applications and online resources have been launched in the market, which makes it easier for individuals to access first aid information and training, allowing them to respond more effectively to medical emergencies. For instance, in September 2022, DrySee created a patented bandage that changes color when it is time to change, improving wound care.







The color-changing feature helps users visually identify the moisture and determine when dressings and bandages need replacement. Furthermore, recently, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles have developed a Smart Bandage that uses electrical stimulation to enhance the wound healing process and decrease the chances of infection. These types of advancements make first aid more accessible & effective for everyone and drive market growth. To ensure that people in remote areas have access to essential first aid products, innovative solutions, and partnerships will be necessary between healthcare providers, governments, and private sector organizations. Improving infrastructure and distribution channels for first aid supplies will be crucial in overcoming this challenge and ensuring that individuals receive the care they need, regardless of their location.



First Aid Market Report Highlights

The first aid supplies - workplace segment dominated the market in 2023 by capturing a share of 26.65% owing to the growing number of injuries and accidents occurring at the workplace

The sports care/braces segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing awareness about the benefits of sports & fitness

The hospital & clinics segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to factors, such as the high number of people visiting emergency departments

The sports and recreation segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

North America held the dominant revenue share of 44.77% in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure & major global players and continuous strategic initiatives implemented by these players to maintain their market share

