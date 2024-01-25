James Marasco Appointed to the Board of Hanmi Financial Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that James Marasco has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank. The addition of Mr. Marasco brings the total number of Hanmi Board directors to ten.

“We are delighted to welcome Jim to the Hanmi Board,” said John J. Ahn, Chairman of the Board. “With decades of experience in commercial lending and a wide array of financial services management, Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding to the Board that will enrich our strategic discussions as we continue to steer Hanmi Bank toward new heights of success. We look forward to leveraging his experience and insights as we continue to create value for our shareholders and all of Hanmi’s stakeholders."

Mr. Marasco was appointed to the Risk, Compliance and Planning Committee and to the Compensation and Human Resources Committee of the Company.

With more than 35 years of experience in commercial lending and financial services, Mr. Marasco currently is an Executive Vice President and Head of Originations at Gibraltar Business Capital, a national middle market direct lender headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois. He also was an independent director for Gibraltar from 2021 to 2023. Prior to joining Gibraltar, Mr. Marasco served as a Strategic Advisor for Crescent Capital Group, L.P., a Los Angeles-based asset manager with more than $40 billion in assets under management at that time. From 1989 to 2021, Mr. Marasco held numerous leadership positions in originations and capital markets at Wells Fargo Capital Finance, a division of Wells Fargo and Company. He was a member of its senior credit committee for its asset-based lending and specialty businesses and served on the company’s administrative, management, and operating committees. Mr. Marasco earned his B.A. degree in accounting from Michigan State University.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

