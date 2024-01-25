Agri Supply Chooses Bridgeline’s AI-Powered Smart Search

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a marketing technology software company, announced today that Agri Supply, a retailer specializing in agricultural and farming products, has chosen Bridgeline's AI search product, HawkSearch, for its eCommerce site.



Agri Supply has chosen HawkSearch to boost sales across their catalog of more than 25,000 products. HawkSearch’s Smart Seach AI will analyze their catalog, brochures, and images to allow shoppers to find products using photos or natural language. For instance, an Agri Supply customer could upload a photo of a damaged lawn tractor tire to find the right model and size. Alternatively, they can even type their needs, with the same description they would use if speaking with an Agri Supply support expert such as "recommend a drought-resistant irrigation system." HawkSearch will accurately identify and suggest specific solutions from their extensive catalog.

HawkSearch's advanced AI capabilities, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), provide an intuitive search experience by understanding the intent behind customer queries. This technology enables the platform to match various search inputs, such as images or descriptive language, with the appropriate products, regardless of the language used in the query. This feature is particularly beneficial for Agri Supply's diverse product range, ensuring that customers find exactly what they need.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, remarked on the new partnership, stating, "Our work with Agri Supply demonstrates our dedication to enhancing online shopping platforms. With HawkSearch, we're able to offer a search solution that meets the complex needs of retailers with extensive inventories, helping them to provide a more efficient and user-friendly shopping experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.



Contact:

‍Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com



