Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Set to Soar Past USD 1190.45 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market , increasing adoption of additive manufacturing for aerospace components, a growing focus on sustainability and environmental concerns in aerospace manufacturing, rising use of composite materials for lighter and more durable parts, advancements in precision machining and automation, and the emergence of digital twin technology for design and testing are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Aerospace parts manufacturing is the process of creating components for aircraft, spacecraft, and satellites. These parts are typically made from high-strength, lightweight materials such as aluminum, titanium, and composite materials. Aerospace parts must be manufactured to exact tolerances to ensure the safety and performance of the aircraft or spacecraft.

Prominent Players in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

General Electric (GE)

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran SA

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Bombardier Inc.

Embraer S.A.

Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies

Textron Inc.

Triumph Group

Avio Aero

Engine Components Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Engine Components dominate the global online market due to their critical role in aircraft performance. The demand for more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines drives innovation in engine component manufacturing.

Civil and Commercial Aerospace is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, civil and commercial aerospace is the leading segment as the demand for new and more fuel-efficient aircraft to meet growing air travel needs has led to a continuous need for aerospace parts manufacturing. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on sustainability and reduced emissions drives innovation in component design and materials.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a significant emphasis on technological advancements. The U.S. is home to major aerospace companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and others. The U.S. government invests heavily in defense and military aerospace, further driving the aerospace industry. The region's strong research and development activities and innovation in aerospace technology contribute to its dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Aerospace Parts Manufacturing.

Key Developments in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

In April 2023, Boeing announced that it would be investing $1 billion in its aerospace parts manufacturing facilities in the United States. The investment will be used to expand capacity and improve efficiency at the facilities.

In March 2023, GE Aviation announced that it had signed a deal with Spirit AeroSystems to supply engine components for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The deal is worth an estimated $1 billion.

