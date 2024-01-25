World premiere: Porsche takes the all-electric 2024 Macan to a new level

Stuttgart, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is launching its second all-electric model: the new Macan, with powertrains capable of delivering up to 470 kW (630 hp) on any terrain and a high level of day-to-day usability. Sports-car-like performance figures are matched by fast charging capacity of up to 270 kW.

Stuttgart. Ten years after its launch, the Porsche Macan is heading into a bold new direction, now in all-electric form. Through its progressive, timeless design, characteristic Porsche performance, range suitable for everyday use and high level of practicality, the new Macan 4 and Macan Turbo aim to completely fulfill the requirements of Porsche customers choosing an SUV. “Our aim is to offer the sportiest model in its segment with the all-electric Macan. In many ways, we are taking a very successful SUV to a new level,” says Jörg Kerner, Vice President Product Line Macan. To achieve high efficiency and enable optimal reproducibility of power output, Porsche exclusively uses the latest generation of permanently excited PSM electric motors on the front and rear axles.

The numbers alone indicate top-class E-Performance: In combination with Launch Control, the Macan 4 produces up to 300 kW (402 hp) of overboost power, while the Macan Turbo generates up to 470 kW (630 hp). A maximum torque of 479 and 833 lb-ft, respectively, enables strong acceleration. The Macan 4 accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, while the Macan Turbo takes just 3.1 seconds. The two models achieve top track speeds of 136 and 161 mph, respectively.

New Premium Platform Electric with 800-volt architecture

The electric motors draw their energy from a lithium-ion (HV) battery in the underbody, with a gross capacity of 100 kWh, of which up to 95 kWh can be actively used. The HV battery is a central component of the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture, used by Porsche for the first time in the new Macan.

The DC charging capability is up to 270 kW. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent within approximately 21 minutes at a compatible fast-charging station under ideal conditions. At 400-volt charging stations, a high-voltage switch in the battery enables bank charging by effectively splitting the 800-volt battery into two batteries, each with a nominal voltage of 400 volts. This enables particularly efficient charging without an additional HV booster, at up to 135 kW. AC charging at up to 11 kW is possible depending on the external charging hardware used.

Regenerative braking allows up to 240 kW of power to be recuperated via the electric motors while driving. The Integrated Power Box also contributes to the efficiency of the new Macan models, while also saving weight and space. The innovative and compact Integrated Power Box (IPB) combines three components – the on-board AC charger, the high-voltage heater and the DC/DC converter.

First Macan with optional rear-axle steering and two-valve dampers

Porsche developed the Macan with a keen focus on quintessential Porsche driving dynamics and a characteristic steering feel. “Thanks to its particularly sporty seat position and low center of gravity, as well as its impressive driving dynamics and steering precision, the new Macan delivers a real sports car feeling,” explains Product Line Vice President Jörg Kerner.

Both the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo have all-wheel drive. The two electric motors are controlled via the power electronics in almost real time. The electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) operates around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel drive system and can respond to wheelspin within 10 milliseconds. In addition, the all-wheel drive distribution is governed by the selected driving program. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), i.e., an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle, also contributes to the traction, driving stability and lateral dynamics of the Macan Turbo.

Both Macan models come equipped with air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. PASM also features dampers with two-valve technology. The more expansive damper map results in a wider spectrum between comfort and performance, resulting in much more distinctive characteristics between the different drive programs.

For the first time, the Macan is available with optional rear-axle steering, with a maximum steering angle of five degrees. It enables a compact turning circle of 36.4 feet in urban traffic and when maneuvering, while simultaneously enabling exceptional driving stability at higher speeds, ably assisted by the consistent and precise front-axle steering for which the brand is known.

Sporty proportions and coupé-like lines

“With the all-electric Macan, we are presenting the first Porsche that we are taking electric from an established product identity,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “The new Macan is clearly recognizable by its brand identity as part of the Porsche product family. The classic Porsche proportions have been further developed and optimally adapted to the challenges of an electric vehicle. This has further heightened its sporty, modern and dynamic appearance. The design makes it clear: The Macan remains the sports car in its segment, even in electric form.”

The shallow pitch of the hood and the strongly pronounced fenders give the compact SUV, which is 188.4 inches long, 84.7 in. wide (with mirrors) and 63.8 in. high, a dynamic appearance even when stationary. The new Macan can be optioned with up to 22-inch wheels with staggered tire fitment. The wheelbase, which is 3.4 in. longer than the previous model (113.9 in.), is offset by short overhangs at the front and rear. The headlights are divided into two parts: the flat upper light unit with four-point daytime running lights is embedded in the fenders and emphasizes the width of the car. The main headlight module with optional Matrix Design LED technology is positioned slightly lower in the front fascia. The characteristic Porsche flyline forms a unit with the flat rear window. In combination with the frameless doors with characteristic side blades, the result is a sleek, sporty design. Strongly pronounced shoulders give the rear a muscular look. The Porsche logo now sits in the center of the sculpted 3D light strip.

Active and passive aerodynamics

Porsche combines its design DNA with optimized aerodynamics. Thanks to the Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) with active and passive elements and a drag coefficient of 0.25, the new Macan is one of the most streamlined SUVs on the market. The PAA system includes the adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps on the front air intakes and flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody. Air curtains below the headlight module and the low-slung front end optimize the air flow. At the rear, air guides and the louvered diffuser contribute to aerodynamic efficiency.

Two luggage compartments and increased interior space

The new Macan is a performance-oriented SUV with a high level of practicality for everyday use, an extensive range of standard equipment, and spacious configuration. Electrification has led to increased luggage space in the Macan: Depending on the model and equipment fitted, the capacity behind the rear seat bench is up to 18 cubic feet. In addition, there is a second luggage compartment under the hood with a capacity of 2.9 cu-ft. In total, this amounts to 4.4 cu-ft. more than the previous model. If the rear seats are folded down completely, the rear luggage compartment capacity increases to up to 46.5 cu-ft. The maximum towing capacity of 4,409 pounds rounds off the highly practical qualities of the new Macan.

Depending on the model and equipment fitted, the driver and front passenger now sit up to 1.1 in. lower than before, while the rear passengers sit up to 0.6 in. lower with increased legroom. The interior is unmistakably Porsche: the width of the cockpit is emphasized by an integrated black panel. The rising design of the center console heightens the impression of a low and performance-focused position in the vehicle. At the same time, large windows give a light and airy feel to the interior space. In addition to the modern digital user interfaces, there are also select analog control elements – for example, on the air vents and the air conditioning controls. An LED light strip is integrated into the thoughtfully designed trim strip of the cockpit and doors. It acts as both ambient lighting and a communication light. Depending on the situation, it provides information or warnings – such as for greetings, charging processes or in conjunction with the driver assistance systems.

The equipment in the new Macan enables a high degree of customization with high-quality and sustainable materials. Porsche offers leather-free seats and uses recycled interior elements. Econyl®, made from regenerated nylon, is used in the floor mats and flooring.

Driver experience: high computing power and connectivity

The Macan is equipped with the latest-generation display and operating concept with up to three screens, including the free-standing 12.6-inch, curved instrument cluster and the 10.9-inch central display. For the first time, the passenger can also view information, adjust settings on the infotainment system or stream video content while the car is being driven via their own optional 10.9-inch screen. The Porsche Driver Experience, which includes a head-up display with augmented reality technology, is also new. Virtual elements such as navigation arrows are visually integrated seamlessly into the real world. The image appears to the driver at a distance of 32.8 feet and corresponds to the size of an 87-inch display.

The new-generation infotainment system is based on Android Automotive OS and is also compatible with Apple Car Play. The standard Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in the new Macan takes computing performance to a new level. For example, the “Hey Porsche” voice assistant suggests routes, including charging stops, at lightning speed. In the new Porsche App Center, passengers can directly access popular apps from third-party providers and install them directly in the new Macan.

Available to order now, with delivery in the second half of the year

Since 2014, Porsche has delivered more than 800,000 examples of the Macan worldwide. Like its predecessor, the new Macan will be produced at the Porsche Plant Leipzig. MSRP for the Macan 4 is $78,800, while the MSRP for the Macan Turbo is $105,300, each not including a $1,650 delivery, processing and handling fee. The new Macan can be ordered now, with the first deliveries expected to begin during the second half of the year. EPA range figures will be available closer to delivery date. Potential buyers that would like more information on the new electric Macan are encouraged to visit https://contact.porsche.com/usa/all-electric-macan/ for more information.

Attachments