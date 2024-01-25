Signal Gold Inc. to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company”) (TSX: SGNL) (OTCQX: SGNLF) is pleased to announce that Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on January 31, 2024.



DATE: January 31, 2024

TIME: 11:00 AM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3O92vPo

Available for 1x1 meetings: January 30 to February 1, 2024

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Canadian gold camp includes the largest gold deposit in Nova Scotia with continued growth potential in all directions, particularly near surface to the west of the existing Mineral Resource.

Land position in the Goldboro Gold District of ~19,450 hectares (195 km2) including a 28 km strike length along the Upper Seal Harbour trend and 23 km in the Lower Seal Harbour trend.

Feasibility Study demonstrates an after-tax NPV of 5% of C$328M and IRR of 25.5% (US$1,600 / C$2,000 gold) over a ~11-year life of mine, producing an average of 100,000 oz. per annum.



ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine (“LOM”) with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia’ on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone, and the Company has now submitted all key permits including the Industrial Approval, Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule II Amendment, and the Mining and Crown Land Leases. The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 25,600 hectares (~256 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.

