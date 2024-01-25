Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Selects Conduent Transportation to Support PlatePay Cashless Tolling Operations

Conduent chosen to provide technologies and services to retrieve motor vehicle registration ownership data, building on current OTA relationship reviewing license plate images



Solutions will support OTA’s plan to convert its entire tolling system to cashless, benefiting motorists and the environment

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced its selection by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) to provide technologies and services to support the state’s PlatePay cashless tolling system . Conduent will accurately and securely retrieve registration ownership data for vehicles, enabling invoices to be sent to motorists who travel through tolls without a PIKEPASS transponder. This new contract builds on Conduent’s current OTA relationship identifying license plate information for processing.

The solutions support the OTA’s move to all-electronic, cashless tolling operations on its turnpikes, eliminating the need for vehicles to slow or stop at toll plazas. By the end of 2024, the OTA plans to convert its entire system to cashless, allowing for greater convenience and improved fuel efficiency for drivers while reducing emissions and congestion.

“We’re honored to be selected by the OTA for this important cashless tolling program benefiting motorists and the environment,” said Adam Appleby, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “As an industry leader who’s provided these services for three decades, we have the proven experience and expertise to support high-volume transactional toll collection systems and service center operations.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of streamlined, high-volume mobility services and solutions. The Oklahoma contract demonstrates the expansion of its Road Usage Charging business, which operates six of the 10 largest U.S. toll systems, including Florida, New Jersey, New York and in California . In addition, Conduent is modernizing and maintaining the toll collection system on the Ohio Turnpike , and it was selected by the Virginia Department of Transportation to design, implement and operate express tolling lanes in the Hampton Roads region.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum — creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways, including delivering 43% of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Media Contact:

Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-240-687-0127, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent , http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent .

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.