JULABO USA Launches its First Chiller Without Refrigerants

Allentown, PA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refrigerants are no stranger to headlines recently, largely in part to the Environmental Protection Agency’s call to phase down the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in the coming years. While many refrigerated units are affected by this ruling, the newest member of the JULABO USA portfolio stands out.

Kicking off the new year, JULABO USA will be offering its first refrigerant-free chiller. The TE400 utilizes Peltier technology to provide efficient laboratory cooling with a range of -5 to 40 degrees Celsius and a cooling capacity of up to 400 watts. It is equipped with a pump capacity of 7 l/min with pressure to 17.4 psi. With a benchtop footprint, the TE400 is a small but mighty addition to any lab, best suited for temperature control with circulation to an external application.

“I am extremely excited to welcome the TE400 to our 2024 product lineup,” said Dr. Dirk Frese, VP of Sales, Marketing & Service at JULABO USA. “A Peltier chiller is really like a refrigerator operating on a molecular level, so it makes sense for a temperature control company to lend our expertise to this space. To have access to this technology is a gamechanger, bringing energy efficiency to the lab with the same precision, stability, and reliability that our customers have come to know us for in the liquid temperature control industry.”

In addition to its environmentally friendly footprint, the TE400 is easy to operate and low maintenance. With fewer wearable components than a refrigerator, such as a compressor, the TE400 guarantees less downtime. With an additional operating mode labeled Silent Mode, applications with lower cooling requirements can run on a significantly reduced noise level for a more desirable work environment.

The unit also comes NRTL marked for the United States and Canada, which has become a sought-after level of certification for many labs and startups alike. To learn more about the TE400 Peltier Chiller, visit www.julabo.us.

About JULABO USA

JULABO USA is the leader in highly dynamic and precise temperature control solutions for applications in science, research, laboratories, and industry. Products include refrigerated circulators, heated circulators, temperature control systems, recirculating chillers, water baths, flow-through coolers, viscometer baths, sous vide cooking solutions and various accessories.

Attachment