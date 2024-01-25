North America Construction Chemicals Market Outlook to 2028: Embracing Sustainable and Innovative Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Construction Chemicals Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction landscape of North America continues to evolve with a significant shift towards sustainable development, innovation, and infrastructure revitalization. This comprehensive study delves into the exponential growth expected within the sector, highlighting key trends and market insights.

The market for construction chemicals in North America, fueled by a range of factors including urbanization, technological advances, and a steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility, is projected to build upon its estimated value of over USD 16 Billion in 2022. The industry stands at the forefront of a transformative wave, incorporating eco-friendly solutions and performance-enhancing formulations that promise to redefine construction standards across the continent.

Country-wise Insights into Construction Chemicals Demand



Through geographic segmentation, the report offers a detailed analysis across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It shines a light on the United States' leading position within the market, driven by emerging construction projects and technological advancements. The spotlight also extends to Canada's growing infrastructure sector and increasing urbanization, alongside Mexico's governmental efforts to upgrade regulatory frameworks for the industry.

Key Product Segments and Market Dominance



The study categorizes the market based on product types, including Concrete Admixture, Waterproofing Chemicals, Repair and Rehabilitation, Adhesives and Sealants, and more. Concrete admixtures, essential for durable and high-performance structures, commanded a notable market share in 2022. Concurrently, the burgeoning need for comprehensive waterproofing solutions underpins the escalating market demand, ensuring protection against water damage and enhancing the resilience and longevity of infrastructure.

Commercial Construction Chemical Applications

Residential Sector Demand for Sustainable Living Spaces

Industrial and Infrastructure Advancements

The report underscores the substantial utilization of construction chemicals across various industries, with the commercial sector leading the way. The convergence of stringent regulations, environmental consciousness, and a focus on aesthetic and maintenance considerations reinforces the indispensable nature of construction chemicals in residential constructions as well.

Featured Companies Making Strides in the Market



The publication presents an array of companies making notable contributions to the construction chemicals industry. These industry leaders are characterized by their innovation, commitment to quality, and their pivotal role in driving the sector's growth trajectory.

Considered in this report:

Geography: North America

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Aspects covered in this report:

North America Construction Chemicals market Outlook with its value and forecast along with its segments

Country-wise Construction Chemicals market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Country covered in the report:

United States

Canada

Mexico

By Product Type:

Concrete Admixture

Waterproofing Chemicals

Repair and Rehabilitation

Adhesives and Sealants

Industrial Flooring

Surface Treatment

Cement Grinding Aids

Protective Coatings

Grout and Anchor

By End-User Industry:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

