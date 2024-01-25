DC Torque Tools Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $950.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DC Torque Tools: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for DC Torque Tools estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Handheld Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixtured Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The DC Torque Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$950.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$956.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. .

Competitors identified in this market include:

Apex Tool Group

Atlas Copco AB

ESTIC Corporation

GEDORE Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Hilti Corporation

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Makita Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Uryu Seisaku, Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3wcvn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment