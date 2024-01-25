Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Forecast 2024-2030: Electric and Mountain Bicycle Sectors Drives Growth, A $7.85 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market by Type (Electric Bicycle, Hybrid Bicycle, Mountain Bicycle), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the ever-growing emphasis on sustainable transportation and fitness, the global bicycle carbon frames market is witnessing a significant upsurge, particularly within the electric and mountain bicycle sectors.

This new research publication analyzes and forecasts the market trends from 2024 to 2030. The latest findings indicate that the Bicycle Carbon Frames Market, which was valued at USD 4.95 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.79%, reaching USD 7.85 billion by 2030.

Technological advancements, heightened consumer interest in cycling for leisure and competitive sports, and an increasing focus on carbon footprint reduction are the driving forces behind this growth.

The report segments the market by type:

Electric Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Furthermore, distribution channels are categorized as offline and online, with detailed insights into their performance and consumer preferences.

Distribution Channel Dynamics



The application of bicycle carbon frames spans across diverse areas, including bicycle racing and touring. The report examines these applications meticulously, affording industry stakeholders a crystal clear view of the market landscape. In terms of geographic reach, the research covers multiple regions:

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Each region's market dynamics are scrutinized, presenting current trends and opportunities for market players.

Expert Analysis on Vendor Positioning:

Empowering market participants with the FPNV Positioning Matrix, the report offers a visual representation of the competitive landscape, categorizing vendors based on their strengths and strategic positioning. Companies are evaluated on their business strategy effectiveness and product satisfaction, vital for making informed business decisions. A market share analysis also forms a component of the research, offering an in-depth look at vendor performance and forecasting their future role in the market landscape.

Key Company Profiles from various regions, including high-growth markets like the United States, China, Germany, and emerging regions, provide a comprehensive overview of the leaders within this space, their recent developments, product offerings, and innovative milestones.

Comprehensive Market Insights



The report delivers value to its readers through:

Insightful information on market penetration achieved by top players

Analyzing markets ripe for development and the potential for growth in mature segments

Exploring diversification possibilities through new product ventures and geographical expansion

A thorough competitive assessment and intelligence gathering

Understanding upcoming technological trends, R&D drives, and novel product introductions

The research addresses fundamental questions crucial to investors and market entrants alike, offering guidance on where to focus efforts and resources in the future.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Bicycle Carbon Frames Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type

Electric Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Application

Bicycle Racing

Bicycle Touring

Region

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States



Companies Profiled

Alchemy Bikes

Astro Tech Co., Ltd.

Battaglin Italia SRLS

Carbon Team

Colnago Erneso E C. Srl

Felt Bicycles by Pierer Industrie AG

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co.,Ltd.

Giant Bicycles

ICAN Cycling

JiangSu QYH Carbon Tech Co.,Ltd.

Lightcarbon Composite Technology Co.,Ltd

LOOK Cycle International

Merida Industry Co., LTD.

REIN4CED

Rinasclta Bicycle Components

Ritchey Design Inc.

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

TOPKEY CORPORATION

Trek Bicycle Corporation

XDS Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85ajbz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment