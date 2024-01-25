ProSearch Advances eDiscovery with Generative AI for Review and Enhancements in Privacy Detection & Management

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, today announced two innovations designed to help organizations tackle high-volume case data and privacy compliance in legal discovery. Both initiatives were developed by the ProSearch Linguistics, Analytics, and Data Science (LADS) team in collaboration with clients.



Generative AI Accelerates Review

Generative AI was harnessed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and overall effectiveness in managing large volumes of data in review. Four use cases are the initial focus of the project:

Document Summarization: AI-driven document summarization ensures critical information is succinctly presented, enabling reviewers to understand important issues quickly.

Categorization: AI allows review teams to explore data by category or topic, supporting review boundary identification or probing responsiveness, issuing codes, or identifying hot documents.

Coding Suggestions: Previously coded documents offer a suggestion for coding a new document as relevant or privileged, saving time and boosting consistency in review.

Reasons or Justification: GenAI analysis of content and previously coded documents can offer a rationale for a code of responsive, privileged, or sensitive PXI or suggest an issue code.

“The LADS team is on fire with practical applications of generative AI,” says Gina Taranto, director of applied sciences at ProSearch. “After years of delivering solutions powered by deep learning and large language models, we are finding that generative AI supports new types of creativity and versatility for discovering and delivering insights. We’ve just scratched the surface on these advances, and we’re excited to take on more challenges in leveraging AI to support the conversion of complex legal data into deep knowledge.”

ProSearch’s generative AI solutions for review are very effective because they bring practical value and time savings to the work of document review, assuring that reviewers can quickly understand the material and make informed, confident decisions.

New User Interface and Dashboard in Privacy Suite Inform Decisions on PXI

Whether the dataset is 100 GB or a terabyte, every occurrence of private data must be identified and held back or redacted. ProSearch Privacy Suite uses text and image classifiers to identify over 30 types of personal and private information to support eDiscovery redactions, DSAR request fulfillment, data breach response, and other privacy regulations.

A new user interface in Privacy Suite offers a dashboard providing a high-level view of project status, types of PXI identified, and document counts. Early insights into the volume and types of PXI present provide review teams with meaningful intelligence that informs strategic workflow decisions on redaction, QC, and notification or production.

The ProSearch team will be on-site at Legalweek 2024 in New York, January 29 to February 1. Organizations and law firms are invited to contact ProSearch to request a meeting.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

