MKS Instruments Selected as a 2024 Campus Forward Award Winner by RippleMatch

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, a global provider of technologies that transform our world, was recently selected as a recipient of the 2024 Campus Forward Award, presented by recruitment automation platform RippleMatch.



“We are honored to receive this award for our investment in the next generation of talent, reflecting our commitment to diversity & inclusion at the early-career level and our dynamic internship program,” said Sally Ann Bouley, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We view nurturing and empowering young professionals as they enter our industry to be a critical component of our mission to be a leader in innovation and a trusted partner to our customers. We are proud to see our commitment recognized by RippleMatch.”

The Campus Forward Award identifies companies that are committed to hiring and retaining the next generation of talent through investment in innovative campus and early-career recruiting strategies, diversity & inclusion, standout internships, and entry-level programming. Winning companies demonstrated impactful talent programs for individuals early in their careers, and were selected from applications submitted by campus recruiting teams across industries and program sizes.

MKS Instruments has also been recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies and was named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 list of Best Companies to Work For. The Company has previously been recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™, the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance on diversity on corporate boards, for its empowerment and representation of women in leadership.

