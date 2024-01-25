Catch+Release New Workspace(™) Streamlines Content Licensing Workflow to Save Time Executing Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catch+Release , the leading content licensing marketplace, announces the launch of its highly-anticipated Workspace . This new capability built into the Catch+Release platform is designed specifically for creative, production, and marketing teams, to revolutionize the content licensing flow from discovery to purchase. Workspace is a central hub for all tasks and activities on the platform, making it an intuitive, seamless user experience.



Catch+Release Workspace speeds up all process steps to move visual shots from discover, collect, review, clear, and license to execute campaigns efficiently and on-budget. Users now have a front-page, holistic view of their visual asset collections, saved shots, and relevant usages from all-media broadcast to social . The Workspace friendly UI shows the most recent collections with quick links to view shots that are ready to license, shots going through clearance, and actions required to keep everything moving. Workspace shows license details at-a-glance with relevant, real-time updates, so teams stay informed and on track.

Key Features:

Front Page: This displays the number of shots in clearance and ready-to-license with a convenient link to view a full list of shots. It also showcases the user's four most recent collections of shots, with tiles for direct access and the option to view all collections.

Shots Page: Users can filter and search through all shots ever saved to a collection or requested for usage. Users can download high-resolution files and license summaries, and also add shots to their shopping cart. This is a way for teams to stay highly organized, especially when managing multiple campaigns with multiple collections.

Collections : The Collections feature in Workspace empowers users to save and organize visual content, making it easy to collaborate and select the best-fit shots for a campaign with its visually appealing design.

Usage Dashboard: This is vital for producers, providing a comprehensive overview of all licenses. This makes tracking highly efficient, especially when busy teams need to proactively manage usage permissions safely.

Action Needed: This new page prompts users to complete unfinished tasks to keep campaigns moving forward.



"With Workspace, now your most important actions are at your fingertips, making it easier than ever to discover and license content with your team," shares Lauren Kostka, Sr. Product Manager at Catch+Release. "Whether you need to see what content is ready to license across all your campaigns, review a batch of shots your teammate just discovered, or download high-res assets for your licensed shots, it's all easy to do through your Workspace."

Catch+Release also introduced another new feature to the platform, which allows users to submit multiple URLs to request licenses on several shots at once or to add to a collection. If the product detects more than one piece of content from a submitted URL, the user is prompted to select the desired content from the Action Needed tab of their Workspace. This also enhances the efficiency of content discovery and licensing steps.

“The Catch+Release platform has made it easy for me to track how research, clearances, and licensing for various campaigns are progressing seamlessly,” says Gaby Levy, Sr. Producer at AKQA. “It provides easy-to-access resources and pertinent information at my fingertips so that I know where and when I need to jump back in or provide that information to clients at a moment’s notice. Often as a Senior Producer, I juggle several moving parts and roll with the punches on a daily basis. To balance that, I like an intuitive platform that helps keep me organized and on track. The new Workspace certainly helps me save a couple of hours a week, particularly on campaigns like my most recent one that was footage-heavy. 10/10 would recommend!”

About Catch+Release

Catch+Release is a content licensing marketplace for brands and creators. Marketers have peace of mind knowing that they can curate and license content within budget and on time. Brands should take creative risks, not legal ones. Catch+Release helps you find the gems to tell your story by curating from the most unlikely places. World-leading brands, including Meta, Amazon, Uber, Disney, Nike, and ESPN, bring high-performing campaigns to market with content sourced and licensed by Catch+Release. Submit your own content and get paid to do what you love. Catch+Release is backed by Accel, Cervin, Stagwell, HarborVest Partners, Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s 35V, Nick Mehta, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit www.catchandrelease.com or LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .