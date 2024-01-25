The Sutton Place Hotels & Kelowna International Airport are delighted to showcase the plans of The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna and airport adjacent 1,000-stall parkade.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and The Sutton Place Hotels are delighted to share new details of the six-storey, 245-room Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna and seven-storey 1,000-stall parkade. Both the hotel and parking structure will be conveniently located next to the new terminal building expansion at YLW, adding a new ease to travel.

Synonymous with timeless elegance and exceptional comfort, The Sutton Place Hotels are a luxury Canadian brand hotel chain, owned and operated by BC-based Northland Properties. When you pass through the doors of a Sutton Place Hotel, you’ll discover an unmatched modern and refined luxury designed with a European flair, that is sure to exceed your every expectation. The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna will offer guests and locals access to exquisite amenities such as business conference facilities, an indoor leisure and fitness centre, full-service valet, bell-hop, and concierge, along with an onsite full-service restaurant positioned to feature locally grown food and drink with a roof-top viewing lounge.

“Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley is an increasingly more important economic region,” shares Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Northland Properties. “The addition of The Sutton Place Hotel and new airport parkade speaks to the vibrancy of the region. We are grateful to have been given this opportunity and look forward to providing first-class onsite accommodation and assisting in the expansion of airport customer parking.”

“The Sutton Place Hotel and parkade at YLW is vitally important to our region’s economic expansion and to our position as a premier destination in Canada for tourism and business travel,” said Tom Dyas, Kelowna Mayor, and Airport Advisory Committee Chair. “This will make YLW an even more convenient landing spot for those with a short layover, those arriving with plans to stay and explore the Okanagan Valley, and for those departing from YLW and wanting to avoid the early morning rush to the airport.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Northland Properties Corporation to bring The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna and parkade to YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, CEO of YLW. “This project will enhance the passenger experience and create more economic opportunities for our region. The new hotel and parkade will offer convenience, comfort, and quality for Okanagan travelers and visitors alike.”



In October 2021, YLW advertised the expression of interest for a long-term land lease to build a hotel and parkade through HM Commercial, a Kelowna-based commercial real estate company. YLW used HM Commercial to ensure the opportunity was broadly, and extensively advertised through a neutral entity. The Kelowna International Airport underwent a robust multi-stage process to select the preferred proponent.

About The Sutton Place Hotels

The Sutton Place Hotels are a group of premium hotels across Canada. It is owned and operated by Northland Properties Corporation - the force behind well-known brands such as Sandman Hotel Group, Denny's Canada, Moxies, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain Resort, Dallas Stars NHL Team, and Northland Asset Management Company.

