Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Size To Worth USD 2.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.3%

New York, United States , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Size to Grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.





The piezoelectric materials market is fast growing. Rising demand for these materials in a variety of applications such as sensors, actuators, and energy harvesting devices is propelling the market ahead. The information technology industry is always looking for materials that can do more, and piezoelectric materials are ideal. Healthcare, automobiles, and electronics are all major market contributors. Nanotechnology advancements have also opened up new opportunities for piezoelectric materials, making them even more interesting to researchers and manufacturers. In a nutshell, the piezoelectric materials market is poised for growth due to rising applications and innovation.

Piezoelectric Materials Market Value Chain Analysis

At the foundation are suppliers of raw materials such as ceramics, crystals, and polymers, which are required for the creation of piezoelectric materials. The supply and quality of these raw materials affect the entire value chain. These are the alchemists who employ techniques such as poling and sintering to convert basic materials into piezoelectric materials. Their manufacturing efficiency and ability to innovate affect their market competitiveness. These companies convert piezoelectric materials into specific components such as sensors, actuators, and transducers. Their understanding of functional component design and production is crucial. These piezoelectric objects are employed in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. Their wants and requirements have an impact on market dynamics.

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Size By Product (Ceramics, Polymers, Composites), By Application (Actuators, Sensors, Motors), By End-use (Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Goods), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2032.

Insights by Product

Ceramics segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Piezoelectric ceramics are employed in many industries, and their versatility allows them to be used in a wide range of applications. Ceramics have several applications, ranging from consumer electronics sensors to medical devices and industrial applications. The need for electronic devices with enhanced capabilities is growing. Piezoelectric ceramics are becoming more common in the electronics industry for usage in sensors and actuators. The automotive industry's shift to electric vehicles and the incorporation of smart technologies has expedited the use of piezoelectric ceramics. They are utilised in fuel injection systems, sensors, and other components that contribute to the industry's technological advancements.

Insights by Application

Actuators segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Piezoelectric ceramics are valued for their ability to respond swiftly to voltage changes, making them ideal for precision control applications. This characteristic is particularly beneficial in actuators, where precise movement and responsiveness are required. As industries evolve towards smaller and more compact systems, the demand for miniaturised actuators has increased. Because of their tiny size and great force output, piezoelectric ceramics are well-suited for applications requiring compact actuation systems. Piezoelectric actuators have been employed in a wide range of automotive applications, such as fuel injectors, exhaust system control, and adaptive suspension systems. The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and smart technology increases the demand for piezoelectric actuators.

Insights by End Use

Automotive segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Piezoelectric ceramics are playing an important part in the automotive industry's shift to electric vehicles. They are used in components like as fuel injectors to improve EV efficiency. In complex fuel injection systems, piezoelectric ceramics are used. The precise control they provide over fuel distribution contributes to increased fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and improved engine performance. High-end vehicles' adaptive suspension systems use piezoelectric ceramics to change damping levels in real time, providing a smoother and more controlled ride. Piezoelectric ceramics' precision and reactivity are crucial in the integration of smart technologies in vehicles, such as parking assist systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Piezoelectric Materials Market from 2023 to 2032. As a technology and innovation centre, North America has a high need for piezoelectric materials in the electronics sector. Examples of applications include sensors in consumer electronics and industrial equipment. In North America, the healthcare industry is a major driver of piezoelectric material demand. Ultrasound gadgets, diagnostic equipment, and other medical sensors contribute in this expansion. As the automotive industry progresses, the use of piezoelectric materials in sensors, actuators, and fuel injection systems grows. This trend is likely to continue, given the rising emphasis on electric vehicles and smart technologies. Given the tech-savvy nature of North American customers, there is an increasing demand for innovative and efficient consumer devices that make use of piezoelectric materials.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Asia Pacific's reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse is reflected in the piezoelectric materials business. China, Japan, and South Korea all make substantial contributions to the production and export of these goods. The region is home to some of the world's best electronics companies. The consumer electronics industry is increasing demand for piezoelectric materials, which are used to make sensors, actuators, and other electronic components. The healthcare industry in Asia Pacific is rapidly increasing. The market for piezoelectric medical devices and equipment, such as ultrasound machines, is expanding. South Korea, China, and Japan have tech-savvy populations that embrace new technologies quickly.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key Players in the Global Piezoelectric Materials Market 3M Company (U.S.), De Puy Synthes (U.S.), CoorsTek, Inc. (U.S.), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), APC International, Ltd. (U.S.), Materion Corporation (U.S.), Elan Technology (U.S.), and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In 2020, the Indian Institute of Technology invented a new way to boost the power output of piezoelectric materials.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Piezoelectric Materials Market, Product Analysis

Ceramics

Polymers

Composites

Piezoelectric Materials Market, Application Analysis

Actuators

Sensors

Motors

Piezoelectric Materials Market, End User Analysis

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Piezoelectric Materials Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

