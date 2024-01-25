Haivision IP and Bonded Cellular Solutions Power Live Broadcast Coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that Haivision video solutions were used to ensure the successful broadcast of this year’s TCS New York City Marathon in November.



The annual event is one of the largest marathons in the world with over 51,000 racers running through all five of New York City’s boroughs and is watched live by millions of viewers both nationally and internationally via a network of global broadcast partners.

Live production experts CP Communications, leveraged Haivision’s mobile video transmitters to ensure the successful delivery of pristine-quality, low latency race coverage over 4G and 5G cellular networks. Haivision Pro460 mobile video transmitters were mounted in smart cars to follow the leaders of the men’s, women’s, and wheelchair races and Haivision Pro360 transmitters were deployed on electric bikes for live broadcast of the main race. CP also employed Haivision StreamHub receivers located in their production trucks for distribution to rightsholders, including one StreamHub instance running in the cloud that served as a quality control point for all live camera feeds being broadcast to viewers on the official marathon app.

In addition to mobile video transmitters and receivers, CP Communications also deployed Haivision Makito X4 video encoders and Makito X4 video decoders at the start and finish lines to send return and program feeds via SRT to the production truck for monitoring. These video feeds were also used by the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority for security surveillance during the race. In total, CP Communications created four on-site venues and three remote production sites with Haivision video contribution solutions to cover all 26.2 miles of the race.

“As a long-time user of Haivision products, we know that we can trust the quality, reliability, and low latency of their performance for live events,” said Frank Rafka, Technical Manager, CP Communications. “The flexibility of Haivision mobile transmitters allows us to maintain extremely high picture quality, even when data rates drop for example, and what’s more, the solutions work seamlessly together right out of the gate.”

“Haivision is honored to have been a part of one of the most anticipated and iconic sporting events in New York City,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing, Haivision. “The production of a marathon perfectly illustrates how Haivision mobile transmitters can be deployed in the most challenging conditions to reliably contribute live video over any network to bring audiences a superior viewing experience.”



For more information about Haivision broadcast solutions, visit https://www.haivision.com/industries/broadcast-solutions/

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com