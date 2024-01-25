Upskilling the future of India’s construction industry

Our video series looks at how a project in India has become a launchpad for the careers of underprivileged young people in the construction industry.

Basildon, January 25, 2024

At CNH we stand with the world’s farmers and construction workers as part of our everlasting commitment to sustainability, innovation and productivity. Providing opportunities for young people to learn new skills and grow their careers in the construction industry is important to us.

Our CASE Construction Equipment brand’s skill project for young people from underprivileged backgrounds is doing just that.

The initiative provides a month of backhoe loader training together with instruction in how to operate the machinery safely. In the last year, 177 young people have been placed into roles within the construction industry.

To find out more and view the video that captures this story, visit: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

